Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

12/30/2017 | 12:01am CET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines to treat rare neuromuscular diseases, granted equity awards on December 29, 2017, that were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under Sarepta’s 2014 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, as a material inducement to employment to ten individuals hired by Sarepta in December 2017. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The employees received, in the aggregate, options to purchase 29,625 shares of Sarepta's common stock. The options have an exercise price of $55.64 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Sarepta's common stock on December 29, 2017. One-fourth of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest on the one year anniversary of his or her date of hire and thereafter 1/48th of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest monthly, such that the shares underlying the option granted to each employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of his or her date of hire, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Sarepta on such vesting dates.

About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines to treat rare neuromuscular diseases. The Company is primarily focused on rapidly advancing the development of its potentially disease-modifying Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) drug candidates. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com.

Internet Posting of Information
We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the 'For Investors' section of our website at www.sarepta.com. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us. 

Source: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Media and Investors:
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052
[email protected]
or
W2O Group
Brian Reid, 212-257-6725
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2017
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 154 M
EBIT 2017 -166 M
Net income 2017 -47,2 M
Finance 2017 474 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 20,7x
EV / Sales 2018 10,6x
Capitalization 3 659 M
Chart SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | SRPT | US8036071004 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 69,5 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas S. Ingram President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
M. Kathleen Behrens Chairman
Sandesh Mahatme Executive VP, Chief Financial & Business Officer
Catherine Stehman Breen Chief Medical Officer
Guriqbal S. Basi Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC106.89%3 659
GILEAD SCIENCES1.52%94 654
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS5.54%41 130
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS104.43%38 231
GENMAB-10.23%10 217
EXELIXIS, INC.103.96%9 151
