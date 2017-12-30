Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines to treat rare neuromuscular diseases, granted equity awards on December 29, 2017, that were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under Sarepta’s 2014 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, as a material inducement to employment to ten individuals hired by Sarepta in December 2017. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



The employees received, in the aggregate, options to purchase 29,625 shares of Sarepta's common stock. The options have an exercise price of $55.64 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Sarepta's common stock on December 29, 2017. One-fourth of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest on the one year anniversary of his or her date of hire and thereafter 1/48th of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest monthly, such that the shares underlying the option granted to each employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of his or her date of hire, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Sarepta on such vesting dates.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines to treat rare neuromuscular diseases. The Company is primarily focused on rapidly advancing the development of its potentially disease-modifying Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) drug candidates. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com.

Internet Posting of Information

We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the 'For Investors' section of our website at www.sarepta.com. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us.

Source: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Media and Investors:

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052

[email protected]

or

W2O Group

Brian Reid, 212-257-6725

[email protected]