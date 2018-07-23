Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sarepta Therapeutics Inc    SRPT

SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC (SRPT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sarepta Therapeutics : and CureDuchenne to Host Webinar on Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Programs Utilizing Sarepta’s RNA-Targeted Technology Platforms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 08:25pm CEST

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRPT), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicine to treat rare neuromuscular diseases, and non-profit CureDuchenne announced today they have partnered to host a free webinar to provide Duchenne muscular dystrophy patients, caregivers and advocates a comprehensive review of Sarepta’s RNA-targeted technology platforms (PMO and PPMO). Gilmore O’Neill, M.B., M.M.Sc., Chief Medical Officer of Sarepta, will present on behalf of the Company.

The hour-long webinar will take place on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at 1 p.m. PDT/4 p.m. EDT. Participants must register in advance at: https://tinyurl.com/y7h8pcex.

Dr. O’Neill will highlight PPMO, Sarepta’s next-generation chemistry platform designed around a proprietary cell-penetrating peptide conjugated to the PMO backbone, with the goal of increasing tissue penetration, increasing exon skipping and significantly increasing dystrophin production. If successful, the PPMO offers the potential for improved efficacy and less frequent dosing for patients.

In addition, Dr. O’Neill will discuss Sarepta’s enrolling clinical trial, 5051-101, the first-in-human Phase I PPMO trial and its open label extension trial, 5051-102.

SRP-5051 uses Sarepta’s PPMO chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 51 of the dystrophin gene. SRP-5051 is designed to bind to exon 51 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, resulting in exclusion of this exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations that are amenable to exon 51 skipping. Exon skipping is intended to allow for production of an internally truncated dystrophin protein.

“Sarepta is dedicated to rapidly advancing precision genetic medicines that address the underlying cause of Duchenne,” said Dr. O’Neill. “Toward that end, we have 16 programs in various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development. I am honored and very much looking forward to the opportunity to address the Duchenne community about the scientific underpinnings of our RNA-targeted technology platforms, and the status and direction of our promising clinical trials.”

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of a precision genetic medicine to treat rare neuromuscular diseases. The Company is primarily focused on rapidly advancing the development of its potentially disease-modifying Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) drug candidates. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com.

About CureDuchenne

CureDuchenne is the nation’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for Duchenne, the most common and most lethal form of muscular dystrophy. As the leading genetic killer of young boys, Duchenne affects more than 300,000 patients worldwide, most of them boys and young men. CureDuchenne has garnered international attention for its efforts to raise funds and awareness for Duchenne through venture philanthropy and to improve care through CureDuchenne Cares regional programs. For more information on how to help raise awareness and funds needed for research, please visit www.cureduchenne.org, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC
08:25pSAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : and CureDuchenne to Host Webinar on Duchenne Muscular Dys..
BU
07/21SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Rec..
AQ
07/20Sarepta Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Re..
GL
07/04SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 563..
AQ
06/30SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 563..
AQ
06/30Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 56..
GL
06/29Free Pre-Market Technical Recap on Sarepta Therapeutics and Three Additional ..
AC
06/27SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K..
AQ
06/22SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : says no to right to try for its DMD therapies
AQ
06/22SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : Sareptas Duchenne gene therapy shows promise in small stu..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:26aBiotech Stocks Are Tariff-Safe And Building Momentum 
07/13Capricor up 5% ahead of DMD study update 
07/10SECOND HALF OUTLOOK : What Now After Strong Double-Digit Gains? 
07/10BIOTECH ANALYSIS CENTRAL PHARMA NEWS : Catabasis Nears Phase 3 Start, Regulus Sl.. 
07/09Axovant Is Rebuilding Its Neuroscience Pipeline One Building Block At A Time 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 299 M
EBIT 2018 -131 M
Net income 2018 -135 M
Finance 2018 390 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 27,9x
EV / Sales 2019 18,9x
Capitalization 8 736 M
Chart SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 190 $
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas S. Ingram President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
M. Kathleen Behrens Chairman
Sandesh Mahatme Executive VP, Chief Financial & Business Officer
Guriqbal S. Basi Chief Scientific Officer
Gilmore ONeill Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC139.59%8 881
GILEAD SCIENCES8.00%100 185
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS18.38%45 900
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-2.35%38 962
GENMAB10.45%10 874
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.33.30%9 332
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.