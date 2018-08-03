Sartorius : earns an A- for the quality of its vocational training

Goettingen, August 3, 2018 - Sartorius received the highest seal of approval from the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce in Hanover, IHK, for the quality of the company's vocational training offered to young people: the EINS certificate, equivalent to an A . 'Our apprentices and interns are the future specialists of tomorrow's workforce. The better the basic training conditions, the better prepared young people will be to perform future tasks at Sartorius. The IHK's audit shows that we are on the right track, and its audit rating will make Sartorius even more attractive as an employer for high school graduates,' said Brigitte Wilhelm-Nienaber, Manager of HR Apprenticeship & Internship at Sartorius, while accepting this award from IHK representatives at Sartorius College.

Before awarding this certificate, the IHK reviewed Sartorius' vocational training based on more than 50 criteria. The IHK assessed how well the company provides support and prepares trainees for exams, as well as what its policy entails for taking on apprentices as regular employees after they have earned a diploma. Additional prerequisites included having a proven track record of more than five years of active vocational training and a more than 80% successful completion rate among trainees on average. For this purpose, IHK auditors visited the training facilities and assigned grades that determine whether a company receives certification. The IHK has been conferring the EINS seal of quality since 2017. Sartorius is among the first companies to have been awarded this certificate.

For decades, Sartorius has been training young people to qualify for future careers and, over the past ten years, has taken on an average of 95% of trainees once they have completed their apprenticeship at the company. Currently, the firm employs around 140 apprentices. In 2017, the German Ministry of Education and Cultural Affairs in Lower Saxony recognized the pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier in the category of Industry and Commerce as a 'Highly Reliable Company for Qualified Vocational Training.'