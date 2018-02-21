Log in
SAVILLS PLC
Savills : DeJeana Chappell Joins the Savills Studley Workplace Strategy Team

02/21/2018

Savills Studley, the leading commercial real estate services firm specializing in tenant representation, announced today that DeJeana Chappell has joined the firm as Senior Managing Director, Workplace Strategy. Based in Chicago, she will have responsibility for the Central Region, including key Midwest markets and Denver. Chappell joins the firm from JLL's Chicago headquarters.
'As companies are increasingly putting employee experience first, we are seeing strong client demand for workplace strategy expertise,' said Rick Schuham, Vice Chairman, Director and Central Region Lead. 'DeJeana brings to the firm a depth of experience and leadership in organizational analysis and consulting that will help our clients leverage their environments to serve and support the workforce of the future.'
'Savills Studley's dedication to the needs of space occupiers, along with the firm's entrepreneurial platform, dovetails perfectly with my approach to workplace strategy and allows me to truly partner with clients to create value,' said Chappell.
Chappell seamlessly integrates her business and architecture background with a qualitative and quantitative focus on workforce wellness, engagement and effectiveness. Her strategic experience spans multiple sectors, including financial services, healthcare, technology, insurance, retail, industrial machinery, higher education, professional services and consumer goods.
DeJeana earned her Master's degree in Architecture at Cornell University and Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Arizona. She's an associate member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA).
Prior to JLL, Chappell was a Project Manager with the architectural firm of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, working on transportation and city design projects, and an Enterprise Account Manager with Cisco.
DeJeana will be a member of Savills Studley's national Workplace Strategy team.

Savills plc published this content on 21 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2018 23:20:07 UTC.

