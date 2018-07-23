Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/23 11:53:16 am
853.25 GBp   -0.78%
11:38aSAVILLS : High-end residential development opportunity comes &hellip..
PU
07/20SAVILLS : Put down roots in TW10
AQ
07/19LONDON'S WEST E : Office vacancy rate continues to shrink…
PU
Savills : High-end residential development opportunity comes …

07/23/2018 | 11:38am CEST

The site comprises 48,836 sq ft (4,537 sq m) of consented development land, providing the opportunity to build a four storey apartment complex with up to 32 two bed and 16 one bed apartments, plus secure car parking.

Situated just 1.5 miles south east of Nottingham city centre, the scheme will be situated in the high profile and desirable location of West Bridgford. The development will also benefit from nearby amenity both within West Bridgford town centre and from two major out-of-town retail parks.

Victor Ktori, head of office at Savills Nottingham, comments: 'This is a rare opportunity to purchase a prime development site in a highly sought after location with the relevant planning permission in place to deliver a high-end residential scheme. West Bridgford has always been a popular choice for residents of the local area and for this reason we expect to receive significant interest from developers looking to create a new destination within the town.'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 09:37:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 633 M
EBIT 2018 138 M
Net income 2018 96,3 M
Finance 2018 109 M
Yield 2018 3,57%
P/E ratio 2018 13,26
P/E ratio 2019 18,06
EV / Sales 2018 0,68x
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
Capitalization 1 222 M
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,8  GBP
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy Charles Helsby Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles McVeigh Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Senior Independent Nin-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC-13.39%1 608
CBRE GROUP INC13.90%16 871
ZILLOW GROUP INC54.00%12 547
JONES LANG LASALLE INC13.68%7 802
KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC22.77%3 154
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC42.67%3 110
