Savills : High-end residential development opportunity comes …

The site comprises 48,836 sq ft (4,537 sq m) of consented development land, providing the opportunity to build a four storey apartment complex with up to 32 two bed and 16 one bed apartments, plus secure car parking.

Situated just 1.5 miles south east of Nottingham city centre, the scheme will be situated in the high profile and desirable location of West Bridgford. The development will also benefit from nearby amenity both within West Bridgford town centre and from two major out-of-town retail parks.

Victor Ktori, head of office at Savills Nottingham, comments: 'This is a rare opportunity to purchase a prime development site in a highly sought after location with the relevant planning permission in place to deliver a high-end residential scheme. West Bridgford has always been a popular choice for residents of the local area and for this reason we expect to receive significant interest from developers looking to create a new destination within the town.'