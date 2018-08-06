Savills : Hog & Hedge brews up first in-town store at Newbury

Hog & Hedge has agreed a new 10 year lease on a 2,418 sq ft (224 sq m) store at 21 Northbrook Street. The roadside café operators opened their first premises at Whiddon Down Services, Devon in 2014 providing quality barista coffee and homemade food. The letting in Newbury will be their first in-town store as part of a wider expansion into the south of England. Located next to Marks & Spencer the store is in the heart of the prosperous market town with nearby occupiers including John Lewis, Tesco and Superdry.

Nicola Pring in the retail team at Savills in Bristol, comments: 'We are delighted to have secured Hog & Hedge as the new tenants at 21 Northbrook Street. This store will be their first in a town centre and marks an exciting new chapter for them and their expansion in the south west.'

Hog & Hedge, advised by David England of Ashwell Rogers is seeking other similar locations in comparable towns and cities in the south of England. David adds: 'I believe Hog & Hedge's class leading operation and high quality shop fit will raise the bar in the café restaurant sector.'

Savills UK retail and leisure agency team is more than 80-strong, operating from a network of offices in London, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester and Leeds. The firm advises landlords and occupiers in shopping centre, high street, retail park and outlet centre locations across the UK, with instructions totalling circa 43.5 million sq ft.