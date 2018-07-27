Savills : Midlands and Scotland lead the market for housing …

A robust regional housing market and increased housebuilder activity continue to drive up greenfield land values in the Midlands and Scotland, while growth has levelled off in other locations due in large part to an increase in the supply of permissioned land, according to the quarterly Savills UK residential development land index.

Last year, 391,000 homes were granted planning permission in Britain, up 21 per cent on 2016. This is opening up the market. Housing associations are now taking a more active role in housebuilding, boosting their land requirements, while the Build to Rent sector continues to expand, supported by institutional funds.

UK greenfield land values grew by just 0.8 per cent in the second quarter of 2018 and by 1.5 per cent, 1.3 per cent and 2.0 per cent in the East (E Midlands and East of England), West (West Midlands and South West) and Scotland respectively. Annual growth now averages just 2.7 per cent across the UK, but 4.4 per cent in the western region and 4.8 per cent in Scotland. Urban land values hit a plateau in the second quarter, having risen by 4.0 per cent in the first three months of this year, leaving annual growth at 5.2 per cent across the UK as a whole.

Unsurprisingly, the performance of land markets reflects housing market strength. Housing land values fell much more than house prices post GFC (-50.0 per cent for greenfield and -60.0 per cent for urban land, compared to -17.8 per cent for house prices) but recovery has largely tracked house price growth since mid-2009.

http://sites.v3.savills-vx.com/183/_images/UK%20news/res-dev-land-1.png

Over the past 18 months to two years, however, the gap between land values and house prices has begun to open up slightly. The strongest markets for housing land continue to be those seeing the highest levels of house price growth.

House prices in the East and West Midlands are up 5.8 per cent and 6.2 per cent year on year respectively, against an average of just 3.9 per cent across England & Wales as a whole. This strength in the housing market continues to support demand for land and boost housebuilder activity in the region, Savills says.

The Berkeley Group, through its brand St Joseph, is actively seeking land in Birmingham, Solihull, Warwickshire and Stratford-upon-Avon. Crest Nicholson has also been growing its presence in the region. Having acquired seven sites, the firm is expected to complete its first homes this year. Miller also opened in the West Midlands in 2017.

House prices in Scotland are up 5.0 per cent year on year, making it the strongest-performing part of the UK, and by 9.4 per cent in Edinburgh. Greenfield land values in Scotland ticked up by 4.8 per cent year on year, and by 2.0 per cent in the past three months alone. This strength is expected to continue.

Housing associations are also taking a more active role in housebuilding. The top 50 associations expect to deliver 250,000 homes during the next five years, increasing output by 50 per cent. To do this, they will need to secure 138,000 more plots.

Strategic partnerships deals between Homes England and leading housing associations, backed by a £590 million funding package, will also boost the sector's requirement for land. Indeed, the recent Savills Housing Sector Survey 2018 found that a quarter (26%) were looking to acquire strategic land (without planning permission) this year, while over a third (35%) already own strategic land.

At the same time, the build to rent sector continues to grow. The sector now has 125,000 homes in the pipeline (source BPF, Savills research), with a majority now in the regions and not London. Savills expects the sector to account for one in ten new homes delivered within the near future.

'Land values are currently underpinned by increased demand and a clear political will to maintain high levels of housing delivery, while rising consents and build costs will temper growth potential,' says Lucy Greenwood, Savills research analyst.

'The key to boosting housing delivery will lie in unlocking land in locations linked to the strongest housing markets and to those with the most pressing housing need.'