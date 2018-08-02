Savills : Mortgaged homeowners have little to fear from ra…

The mortgage market has been anticipating a rise in base rates. Over 90 per cent of new loans in Q1 this year were on a fixed rate.

This rate rise will eventually increase average mortgage costs by £137 per year, though many households will be insulated from this in the short term as they are on fixed rates.

This is unlikely to be the last time the Bank raises rates. As mortgage rates increase, households will find it harder to pass the affordability stress test. That's likely to dampen house price inflation.

Between 2009 and today lenders have gradually cut their mortgage rates to bring them close to the base rate. As a result, mortgage debt is now cheaper than it has been at any point in the last 20 years. If lenders translate the base rate rise directly to their mortgage lending rates, that would still only bring them back to 2016 levels.

View: Interest rate changes 1995-2018

However, the immediate impact on mortgaged households is even more limited than that. 62 per cent of mortgaged homeowners are on a fixed rate. The preference for fixed rate mortgages has become ever stronger as the prospect of rising interest rates draws nearer. Over 90 per cent of new mortgage lending in the first quarter of this year was on fixed rates.

View: Proportion of mortgage lending at fixed rates 2007-2018

We estimate the cost increase of a 0.25 per cent rate rise across all mortgaged homeowners will be just £6 per year on average. In the longer term, as fixed-rate mortgagees reach the end of their terms, they would also find themselves subject to higher interest costs. Once the 0.25 per cent rate rise filters through to all mortgaged homeowners, we estimate average mortgage costs will rise by £137 per year.

However, this is unlikely to be the last time we see the Bank of England raise base rates. As rates rise further, it will become more difficult for households to pass the affordability stress tests they must now take to secure a mortgage. That will limit the number of households able to access mortgage finance, dampening house price inflation.

