Savills : New owner secured for historic hotels in Cumbria & Gloucestershire

Located in Grange-over-Sands, Abbot Hall Hotel was built in 1840 and provides 36 bedrooms in the main house plus a 14-bedroom bungalow, five lodges and separate owner's accommodation. The hotel also offers business and leisure facilities including a restaurant, coffee shop and two conference rooms. Lake Windermere and Kents Bank railway station are both situated nearby.

Lindors Country House Hotel, located near St Briavels, Lydney, offers 23 en-suite bedrooms, five lodges, three conference rooms and the 64-cover Stowes restaurant. Set in circa 24.4 acres (9.87 hectares) of grounds, the main section of the property was built in the 1830s and has a wing dating back to 1660. The hotel is situated in the Wye Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, close to the Forest of Dean.

Tom Cunningham, hotels director at Savills, comments: 'Both of these historic hotels benefit from a robust business and leisure trade, attracting interest from a wide range of investors. We are pleased with the strong sale price achieved on behalf of Christian Guild Hotels.'