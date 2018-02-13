Savills : Units at Coningsby Park come to market following Stenprop purchase in Peterborough

Savills, on behalf of Stenprop, has been appointed jointly with Barker Storey Matthews to market industrial units at Coningsby Park in Bretton, Peterborough.

Following the successful purchase of the industrial estate from Thomas Cook earlier this year, Stenprop is set to undertake a multi million pound refurbishment programme of the scheme's 36 units, returning them back to industrial and warehouse use. Upon completion, the units will range in size from 2,974 sq ft (276.28 sq m) to 100,000 sq ft (9,290 sq m) and will be available to let at a starting quoting rent of £4.25 per sq ft (£45 per sq m).

Edward Gee, associate director in the business space team at Savills Peterborough, comments: 'Situated just 2.5 miles north of Peterborough city centre, the units will offer excellent quality industrial space with easy access to the A1(M). There remains a significant lack of industrial stock across the city, so Stenprop's decision to refurbish this scheme is likely to generate significant interest from potential occupiers.'