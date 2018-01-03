Savills : Vietnam kick-off the Savills Cares campaign in 2018

Savills Vietnam industry award fees were redirected in 2017 to better benefit local people and society. This program will continue in 2018, with Savills bringing focus to activities supporting children education.

As a company and as individuals, Savills Vietnam recognizes effective corporate social responsibility (CSR) is integral to being a successful, global business and an essential part of being a respected and trusted brand. Over a 22 year history in Vietnam, Savills CSR goals have focused on effective and positive impact.

'As one of the world's leading real estate service providers, our CSR approach holds us to a meaningful social commitment' said Troy Griffiths, Deputy Managing Director of Savills Vietnam. He added. 'Our global CSR initiatives focus on improving local people's lives. These activities will remain embedded in our future growth strategy'.

Giving more than money

In all Savills CSR commitments, the good-will generated between givers and receivers enables long-term growth and better support of nonprofit organizations. Savills Vietnam supports the Blue Dragon Children's Foundation; Ho Tram Water Safety; ToHe Social Enterprise; Newborns Vietnam; the Terry Fox Run, Lawrence. S. Ting; and the Christina Noble Children's Foundation (CNCF)

A part of this are the gifts at our signature industry events that are manufactured by the charity foundations. These events include the industry leading Quarterly Market Reports, Alumni and Meet the Experts series. Please support the charities so they may continue to make these mementos.

Joining hands with social foundations is not only for Savills but also an opportunity for other partners to join. CSR collaboration will help enable social change and reduce inequality.

'We are grateful for our partnerships with charitable organizations. Well above industry awards, social commitment is our greatest achievement and recognition' said Troy.