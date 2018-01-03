Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savills plc    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC (SVS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Savills : Vietnam kick-off the Savills Cares campaign in 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2018 | 04:00am CET

Savills Vietnam industry award fees were redirected in 2017 to better benefit local people and society. This program will continue in 2018, with Savills bringing focus to activities supporting children education.

As a company and as individuals, Savills Vietnam recognizes effective corporate social responsibility (CSR) is integral to being a successful, global business and an essential part of being a respected and trusted brand. Over a 22 year history in Vietnam, Savills CSR goals have focused on effective and positive impact.

'As one of the world's leading real estate service providers, our CSR approach holds us to a meaningful social commitment' said Troy Griffiths, Deputy Managing Director of Savills Vietnam. He added. 'Our global CSR initiatives focus on improving local people's lives. These activities will remain embedded in our future growth strategy'.

Giving more than money

In all Savills CSR commitments, the good-will generated between givers and receivers enables long-term growth and better support of nonprofit organizations. Savills Vietnam supports the Blue Dragon Children's Foundation; Ho Tram Water Safety; ToHe Social Enterprise; Newborns Vietnam; the Terry Fox Run, Lawrence. S. Ting; and the Christina Noble Children's Foundation (CNCF)

A part of this are the gifts at our signature industry events that are manufactured by the charity foundations. These events include the industry leading Quarterly Market Reports, Alumni and Meet the Experts series. Please support the charities so they may continue to make these mementos.

Joining hands with social foundations is not only for Savills but also an opportunity for other partners to join. CSR collaboration will help enable social change and reduce inequality.

'We are grateful for our partnerships with charitable organizations. Well above industry awards, social commitment is our greatest achievement and recognition' said Troy.

Savills plc published this content on 03 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2018 02:59:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAVILLS PLC
04:00a SAVILLS : Vietnam kick-off the Savills Cares campaign in 2018
01/02 SAVILLS : Outer prime London family homes see values drop as prime central Londo..
01/02 SAVILLS : An artistic masterpiece at Kosmo Tay Ho mock-up unit - January 06, 201..
01/02 SAVILLS : Renovation of Azura building in Hoofddorp completed
2017 SAVILLS : Collective Sale of The Wilshire
2017 HS2 AND METRO BOOST FOR OFFICE LETTI : Commercial property
2017 SAVILLS : The future of global real estate is changing
2017 SAVILLS : UK house price growth to slow dramatically in 2018, say experts
2017 SAVILLS : Judy Murray sells her luxury mansion
2017 SAVILLS : Real I.S. sells 'Noortse Bosch' office building in Amsterdam to Hines
More news
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 1 531 M
EBIT 2017 128 M
Net income 2017 86,7 M
Finance 2017 118 M
Yield 2017 3,06%
P/E ratio 2017 17,38
P/E ratio 2018 16,42
EV / Sales 2017 0,84x
EV / Sales 2018 0,80x
Capitalization 1 409 M
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | SVS | GB00B135BJ46 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 9,80  GBP
Spread / Average Target -1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy Charles Helsby Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Chairman
Simon J. B. Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles McVeigh Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC0.00%1 916
CBRE GROUP INC0.00%14 702
ZILLOW GROUP INC0.00%7 646
JONES LANG LASALLE INC0.00%6 756
SHENZHEN WORLDUNION PROPRTS CNSLTNCY INC--.--%3 511
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG0.00%2 721
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.