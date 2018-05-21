Savills : expands building & project consultancy develo…

Emma has more than 10 years experience working in technical due diligence and development monitoring. Joining from McBain's dedicated bank monitoring team, Emma has an in-depth knowledge of advising funders on development loans and helping to identify and mitigate risk throughout the development period. Working across a range of sectors including residential, commercial and mixed use, she has monitored schemes with development facilities ranging from £2 million to £200 million. Prior to this, Emma worked at CBRE.

Emma Anderson, director in the building & project consultancy team at Savills, comments: 'This new role provides me with an exciting opportunity to join a well-established and hugely experienced team at a globally renowned property firm to help further build its development monitoring offer. I am very much looking forward to the challenge.'

Simon Collett, head of building & project consultancy, adds: 'We are very pleased to welcome Emma to Savills and to be further expanding our development monitoring team. We pride ourselves on being best in class across a diverse range of service lines and Emma's appointment will be instrumental in continuing to strengthen the division's capabilities.'