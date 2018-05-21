Savills : expands building & project consultancy develo…

Log in
SAVILLS PLC
Savills : expands building & project consultancy development monitoring team

05/21/2018

Emma has more than 10 years experience working in technical due diligence and development monitoring. Joining from McBain's dedicated bank monitoring team, Emma has an in-depth knowledge of advising funders on development loans and helping to identify and mitigate risk throughout the development period. Working across a range of sectors including residential, commercial and mixed use, she has monitored schemes with development facilities ranging from £2 million to £200 million. Prior to this, Emma worked at CBRE.

Emma Anderson, director in the building & project consultancy team at Savills, comments: 'This new role provides me with an exciting opportunity to join a well-established and hugely experienced team at a globally renowned property firm to help further build its development monitoring offer. I am very much looking forward to the challenge.'

Simon Collett, head of building & project consultancy, adds: 'We are very pleased to welcome Emma to Savills and to be further expanding our development monitoring team. We pride ourselves on being best in class across a diverse range of service lines and Emma's appointment will be instrumental in continuing to strengthen the division's capabilities.'

Savills plc published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 14:19:01 UTC
