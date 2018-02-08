Savills : retail team appointed as leasing agent on Thorne Road Retail Park, Doncaster

Perland Properties has appointed Savills as the asset manager for Thorne Road Retail Park. The firm is now marketing a vacant 10,710 sq ft (995 sq m) retail unit which sits alongside occupiers including Pets at Home, B&M and Iceland

Thorne Road Retail Park provides a total of 86,500 sq ft (8,036 sq m) of retail space alongside approximately 290 car parking spaces. Located just outside the centre of Doncaster the park is close to Wheatley Retail Park and a Sainsbury's and benefits from a large catchment population.

Ian Hare, director in the out of town retail team at Savills Leeds, comments: 'We are pleased to be appointed to market the retail property for our client. The unit on Thorne Road Retail Park benefits from an attractive combination of large catchment population, high levels of footfall and strong retailer mix.'