Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savills plc    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC (SVS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Savills : says profits rise, sees more market uncertainty in 2018 ​

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 08:17am CET

GENEVA (Reuters) - Estate agents Savills posted a marginally better than expected 3.5 percent rise in underlying profit to 140.5 million pounds ($196 million) for 2017 but said trading could face greater uncertainty this year.

GENEVA (Reuters) - Estate agents Savills posted a marginally better than expected 3.5 percent rise in underlying profit to 140.5 million pounds ($196 million) for 2017 but said trading could face greater uncertainty this year.

Savills, which operates in Britain, continental Europe, Asia-Pacific and the United States, said it had made a solid start to the year but demand could fall in some areas.

"We have made a solid start to 2018 with a pipeline of business carried over from last year in many markets, although this is against the backdrop of heightened market uncertainty, geopolitical risks and rising interest rates," said Chief Executive Jeremy Helsby. ​

"We anticipate a tempering of the strong transaction volumes of recent times in some markets."

($1 = 0.7155 pounds)

(Reporting by Costas Pitas)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAVILLS PLC
08:17aSAVILLS : says profits rise, sees more market uncertainty in 2018 ​
RE
03/12SAVILLS PLC : annual earnings release
03/09SAVILLS : Home of the wealthy first time buyer
AQ
03/08SAVILLS : promote five in relocated city office
AQ
03/05SAVILLS : Vietnam’s portfolio expanding well into 2018
AQ
03/01SAVILLS : Mortgage debt bomb if rates rise
AQ
02/28SAVILLS : Five global ski resorts that make a good investment
AQ
02/27SAVILLS : Rate rise would add £10bn to mortgages
AQ
02/26SAVILLS : UK mortgage bill to rise £10 billion with 1% interest rate rise, equiv..
PU
02/26SAVILLS : Polish restaurant chain North Fish set to catch first UK sites
PU
More news
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 1 518 M
EBIT 2017 135 M
Net income 2017 89,0 M
Finance 2017 90,6 M
Yield 2017 3,04%
P/E ratio 2017 15,33
P/E ratio 2018 14,73
EV / Sales 2017 0,85x
EV / Sales 2018 0,82x
Capitalization 1 389 M
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | SVS | GB00B135BJ46 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,1  GBP
Spread / Average Target 3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy Charles Helsby Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles McVeigh Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Senior Independent Nin-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC-1.71%1 942
CBRE GROUP INC10.07%16 182
ZILLOW GROUP INC40.28%10 833
JONES LANG LASALLE INC16.18%7 782
SHENZHEN WORLDUNION PROPRTS CNSLTNCY INC--.--%3 363
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG-1.02%2 785
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.