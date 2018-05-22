Sayona Mining Ltd Investor Presentation - Developing an Advanced Stage Lithium Project in Canada

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Sayona Mining Ltd (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation titled "Developing an Advanced Stage Lithium Project in Canada".



Sayona - At a Glance



- ASX-listed, lithium exploration and development company



- Primary objective is to develop the Authier Lithium project concentrate sales, targeting first production in early 2020



- Authier second-phase, the downstream project, significantly enhances the project value



- Significant portfolio of lithium exploration properties in Australia and Canada



Sayona Investment Proposition



- Authier is an advanced, de-risked project. DFS underway



- Executing a plan to get into production and generate cash flow -low capital hurdle & competitive operating costs



- Located in a first world countrywith access to world-class, low-cost infrastructure



- Base case pre-tax NPV of A$227 millionand low enterprise value per tonneof resources compared to industry peers



- Opportunity to value-add Authier concentrates and create significant shareholder value -$794m pre-tax NPV



- Board and management team have track record of delivering projects



To view the full presentation, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/902V03T0







About Sayona Mining Ltd:



Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian-based, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. Sayona's primary objective is developing the Authier lithium project in Quebec, Canada. Authier is an advanced, development project, construction forecast to commence in early 2019 and first concentrate production in early 2020. Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au





Source:



Sayona Mining Ltd





Contact:

Paul Crawford Company Secretary Phone: +61-7-3369-7058 Email: [email protected] www.sayonamining.com.au