SAYONA MINING LTD (SYA)
Sayona Mining Ltd Investor Presentation - Developing an Advanced Stage Lithium Project in Canada

05/22/2018 | 05:00am CEST
Investor Presentation - Developing an Advanced Stage Lithium Project in Canada

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Sayona Mining Ltd (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation titled "Developing an Advanced Stage Lithium Project in Canada".

Sayona - At a Glance

- ASX-listed, lithium exploration and development company

- Primary objective is to develop the Authier Lithium project concentrate sales, targeting first production in early 2020

- Authier second-phase, the downstream project, significantly enhances the project value

- Significant portfolio of lithium exploration properties in Australia and Canada

Sayona Investment Proposition

- Authier is an advanced, de-risked project. DFS underway

- Executing a plan to get into production and generate cash flow -low capital hurdle & competitive operating costs

- Located in a first world countrywith access to world-class, low-cost infrastructure

- Base case pre-tax NPV of A$227 millionand low enterprise value per tonneof resources compared to industry peers

- Opportunity to value-add Authier concentrates and create significant shareholder value -$794m pre-tax NPV

- Board and management team have track record of delivering projects

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/902V03T0



About Sayona Mining Ltd:

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian-based, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. Sayona's primary objective is developing the Authier lithium project in Quebec, Canada. Authier is an advanced, development project, construction forecast to commence in early 2019 and first concentrate production in early 2020. Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au



Source:

Sayona Mining Ltd



Contact:

Paul Crawford
Company Secretary
Phone: +61-7-3369-7058
Email: [email protected]
www.sayonamining.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Anthony Crawford Secretary & Executive Director
Dennis Charles O'Neill Managing Director & Executive Director
Allan Charles Buckler Non-Executive Director
James Stuart Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
