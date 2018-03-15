Log in
Sayona Mining Ltd Presentation at Energy and Battery Minerals Investor Conference

03/15/2018 | 05:45am CET
Presentation at Energy and Battery Minerals Investor Conference

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Sayona Mining Ltd (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) provides the Company's latest Presentation at Energy and Battery Minerals Investor Conference.

Sayona - At a Glance

- Australian-based, ASX listed lithium exploration and development company

- Primary objective is to fast-track development of the advanced Authier Lithium Project

- Targeting first production at Authier in late 2019 / early 2020

- Significant portfolio of lithium exploration properties in Australia and Canada

Authier Lithium Project

- Located 45km from Val d'Or in Quebec, Montreal (500km SE)

- Located in established mining district

- 100% owned

- Simple deposit - 26,000m of drilling

- Environmental studies completed. Permitting advanced

- Well studied - PEA 2012, PFS 2017 - DFS underway

Sayona Investment Proposition

- Authier is an advanced, de-risked project. DFS underway

- Executing a plan to get into production and generate cash flow - low capital hurdle & competitive operating costs

- Located in a first world country with access to world-class, low-cost infrastructure

- Base case pre-tax NPV of A$227 million and low enterprise value per tonne of resources compared to industry peers

- Opportunity to value-add Authier concentrates and create significant shareholder value - $794m pre-tax NPV

- Board and management team have track record of delivering projects

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/R27J1KHA



About Sayona Mining Ltd:

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian-based, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. Sayona’s primary objective is developing the Authier lithium project in Quebec, Canada. Authier is an advanced, near term development project, construction forecast to commence in the second half of 2018 and first production in late 2019. Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au



Source:

Sayona Mining Ltd



Contact:

Sayona Mining Ltd
T: +61-7-3369-7058
E: [email protected]
WWW: www.sayonamining.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
