Sayona Mining Ltd Presentation at Energy and Battery Minerals Investor Conference

Sayona - At a Glance



- Australian-based, ASX listed lithium exploration and development company



- Primary objective is to fast-track development of the advanced Authier Lithium Project



- Targeting first production at Authier in late 2019 / early 2020



- Significant portfolio of lithium exploration properties in Australia and Canada



Authier Lithium Project



- Located 45km from Val d'Or in Quebec, Montreal (500km SE)



- Located in established mining district



- 100% owned



- Simple deposit - 26,000m of drilling



- Environmental studies completed. Permitting advanced



- Well studied - PEA 2012, PFS 2017 - DFS underway



Sayona Investment Proposition



- Authier is an advanced, de-risked project. DFS underway



- Executing a plan to get into production and generate cash flow - low capital hurdle & competitive operating costs



- Located in a first world country with access to world-class, low-cost infrastructure



- Base case pre-tax NPV of A$227 million and low enterprise value per tonne of resources compared to industry peers



- Opportunity to value-add Authier concentrates and create significant shareholder value - $794m pre-tax NPV



- Board and management team have track record of delivering projects



