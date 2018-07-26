4-Traders Homepage > Equities > Nasdaq > SB One Bancorp SBBX SB ONE BANCORP (SBBX) Add to my list My previous session Most popular Manage my lists Report Report Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/26 10:00:00 pm 29.525 USD +0.77% 10:41p Sussex Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results and Declares a.. GL Summary Quotes Charts News Analysis Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news official Publications Sector news Tweets Sussex Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results and Declares a Cash Dividend 0 07/26/2018 | 10:41pm CEST Send by mail :

ROCKAWAY, N.J., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB One Bancorp (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SBBX), the holding company for SB One Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $3.0 million, or $0.38 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $1.2 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year. The increase in net income was mainly attributable to the merger with Community Bank of Bergen County ("Community Bank"), continued double digit loan growth and a 233% increase in SB One Insurance pretax profit.

During the second quarter of 2018, the Company, along with its’ subsidiaries, changed the name of each company and introduced them through various rebranding initiatives and campaigns. In addition, the Company was also added to the Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index on June 25, 2018. The Company’s net income, adjusted for tax effected merger-related expenses of $321 thousand and non-recurring rebranding expenses of $152 thousand, increased $1.9 million, or 117.4%, to $3.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, as compared to the same period last year. The Company’s return on average assets, adjusted for tax effected merger-related expenses and non-recurring rebranding expenses, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, was 0.99%, an increase from 0.71% for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. The Company also announced net income, adjusted for tax effected merger-related expenses and non-recurring rebranding expenses of $2.7 million and $152 thousand, increased $3.5 million, or 98.1%, to $7.1 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to the same period last year. The Company’s return on average assets, adjusted for tax effected merger-related expenses and non-recurring rebranding expenses, for the six months ended June 30, 2018, was 1.04%, an increase from 0.82% for the six months ended June 30, 2017. On June 20, 2018, the Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger pursuant to which the Company will acquire Enterprise Bank N.J. (“Enterprise Bank”) in an all-stock transaction valued at $48.2 million (the “Merger”). Enterprise Bank will merge with and into SB One Bank and each outstanding share of Enterprise Bank common stock will be exchanged for 0.4538 shares of the Company’s common stock. Based on financials as of March 31, 2018, the combined company will have approximately $1.6 billion in assets, $1.3 billion in gross loans, and $1.2 billion in deposits upon completion of the Merger. The Merger is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2018. The consummation of the Merger is subject to receipt of the requisite approval of Enterprise Bank’s shareholders, receipt of all required regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions. “These are exciting times for our Company, employees, customers and shareholders as the second quarter reflected a number of great successes for our Company, including the rebranding of our Company as SB One, the first quarter of being fully operationally integrated with Community Bank, the inclusion into the Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index and the announcement of a merger with Enterprise Bank,” said Anthony Labozzetta, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sussex Bancorp. Mr. Labozzetta also stated, “Our second quarter results reflect continued strong loan growth, some non-recurring merger and operational costs and another strong quarter of financial performance by our insurance agency driving core ROA above 1% for the first six months of 2018.” Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

On July 25th, The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share, which is payable on August 23, 2018 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 9, 2018. Financial Performance

Net Income. For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the Company reported net income of $3.0 million, or $0.38 per basic and diluted share, as compared to net income of $1.2 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year. The increase in net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 was driven by a $4.1 million, or 59.3%, increase in net interest income resulting from loan and deposit growth and a $1.1 million increase in non-interest income driven by insurance commissions and fees. The aforementioned increases were partially offset by a $3.1 million, or 46.8%, increase in non-interest expenses and a $293 thousand increase in income tax expense. The changes were largely attributed to the growth in the Company resulting from the merger with Community Bank, double digit loan growth, and a 233% increase in SB One’s Insurance pretax income, partially offset by costs resulting from the rebranding of the Company and its subsidiaries and additional staffing to support growth. The Company’s net income, adjusted for tax effected merger-related expenses of $321 thousand and non-recurring rebranding expenses of $152 thousand, respectively, increased $1.9 million, or 117.4%, to $3.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, as compared to the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company reported net income of $4.3 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, or a 33.7% increase, as compared to net income of $3.2 million, or $0.68 per basic and $0.67 per diluted share, for the same period last year. The changes in net income were largely attributed to the growth in the Company resulting from the merger with Community Bank, double digit loan growth, and a 51% increase in SB One’s Insurance pretax income, partially offset by rebranding of the Company and its subsidiaries and additional staffing to support growth. The increase in net income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was largely due to increases in net interest income of $8.1 million and non-interest income of $1.4 million, which were partially offset by an increase in non-interest expenses of $8.7 million. The increase in non-interest expenses were largely due to the merger with Community Bank. Merger related expenses and salaries and employee benefits increased $3.3 million and $3.2 million, respectively. The Company’s net income, adjusted for tax effected merger-related expenses of $2.7 million and non-recurring rebranding expenses of $152 thousand, respectively, increased $3.5 million, or 98.1%, to $7.1 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to the same period last year. Net Interest Income. Net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis increased $4.2 million, or 58.9%, to $11.2 million for the second quarter of 2018, as compared to $7.1 million for the same period in 2017. The increase in net interest income was largely due to a $452.6 million, or 52.7%, increase in average interest earning assets, principally loans receivable, which increased $372.6 million, or 50.4%. The net interest margin increased by 14 basis points to 3.43% for the second quarter of 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017. These increases were largely attributable to the merger with Community Bank. Net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis increased $8.2 million, or 58.8%, to $22.2 million for the first six months of 2018 as compared to $14.0 million for the same period in 2017. The increase in net interest income was largely due to a $440.1 million, or 52.3%, increase in average interest earning assets, principally loans receivable, which increased $367.3 million, or 50.9%. The net interest margin increased by 15 basis points to 3.49% for the first six months of 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017. These increases were largely attributable to the merger with Community Bank. Provision for Loan Losses. Provision for loan losses increased $18 thousand, or 4.7%, to $398 thousand for the second quarter of 2018, as compared to $380 thousand for the same period in 2017. Provision for loan losses increased $119 thousand, or 15.1%, to $906 thousand for the first six months of 2018, as compared to $787 thousand for the same period in 2017. Non-interest Income. Non-interest income increased $1.1 million, or 58.5%, to $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2018, as compared to the same period last year. The increase was principally due to growth of $696 thousand in insurance commissions and fees relating to SB One Insurance Agency. The Company’s non-interest income increased $1.4 million, or 33.6%, to $5.7 million for the first six months of 2018 as compared to the same period last year. The increase was principally due to growth of $844 thousand in insurance commissions and fees related to SB One Insurance Agency, an increase of $248 thousand in other income and an increase of $139 thousand in bank owned life insurance. Non-interest Expense. The Company’s non-interest expenses increased $3.1 million, or 46.8%, to $9.6 million for the second quarter of 2018, as compared to the same period last year. The increase was largely attributed to the growth in the Company resulting from the merger with Community Bank and additional staffing to support growth. The increase in non-interest expenses occurred largely in salaries and employee benefits of $1.7 million, data processing of $418 thousand, occupancy of $271 thousand, advertising and promotion of $196 thousand, other expenses of $105 thousand and professional fees of $92 thousand. During the second quarter of 2018, the Company incurred costs not expected to reoccur related to a name change, rebranding and additional advertising of approximately $212 thousand, operating costs associated with the merger and non-recurring operating costs of approximately $255 thousand and a $180 thousand increase in SB One Insurance Agency salary and employee benefits principally associated with higher insurance commissions and fee income. The Company’s non-interest expenses increased $8.7 million, or 69.4%, to $21.2 million for the first six months of 2018 as compared to the same period last year. The increase was largely attributed to the growth in the Company resulting from the merger with Community Bank and additional staffing to support growth. The increase in non-interest expenses occurred largely in merger related expenses of $3.3 million, salaries and employee benefits of $3.2 million, data processing of $652 thousand, occupancy of $373 thousand, advertising and promotion of $146 thousand and professional fees of $144 thousand. Income Tax Expense. The Company’s income tax expenses increased $293 thousand, or 48.6% to $896 thousand for the second quarter of 2018, as compared to the same period last year. The Company’s effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2018 was 23.1% , as compared to 33.4% for the second quarter of 2017, due to the reduction in the statutory federal tax rate to 21% effective January 1, 2018. The Company’s income tax expenses decreased $323 thousand, or 22.5%, to $1.1 million for the first six months of 2018, as compared to the same period last year. The Company’s effective tax rate for the first six months of 2018 was 20.5%, as compared to 30.9% for six months ended June 30, 2017, due to the reduction in the statutory federal tax rate to 21% effective January 1, 2018. Financial Condition

At June 30, 2018, the Company’s total assets were $1.4 billion, an increase of $457.9 million, or 46.8%, as compared to total assets of $979.4 million at December 31, 2017. The increase was largely attributable to the merger with Community Bank. Total loans receivable, net of unearned income, increased $315.8 million, or 38.5%, to $1.1 billion at June 30, 2018, as compared to $820.7 million at December 31, 2017. The merger with Community Bank resulted in an increase in total loans of $236.1 million. During the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company also had $66.8 million of commercial loan production, which was partly offset by $26.4 million in commercial loan payoffs. The Company’s total deposits increased $299.1 million, or 39.2%, to $1.1 billion at June 30, 2018, from $762.5 million at December 31, 2017. The merger with Community Bank resulted in an increase in total deposits of $300.2 million. The growth in deposits was mostly due to an increase in interest bearing deposits of $212.4 million, or 34.5%, and non-interest bearing deposits of $86.7 million, or 59.3%, at June 30, 2018, as compared to December 31, 2017, respectively. At June 30, 2018, the Company’s total stockholders’ equity was $148.8 million, an increase of $54.6 million when compared to December 31, 2017, largely due to the merger with Community Bank. The Company completed the merger on January 4, 2018 which was the primary driver in an increase in book value per common share of 20.4% from $15.59 at December 31, 2017 to $18.77 at June 30, 2018. At June 30, 2018, the leverage, Tier I risk-based capital, total risk-based capital and common equity Tier I capital ratios for the Bank were 10.62%, 12.87%, 13.60% and 12.87%, respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed “well-capitalized.” Asset and Credit Quality

The ratio of non-performing assets (“NPAs”), which include non-accrual loans, loans 90 days past due and still accruing, troubled debt restructured loans currently performing in accordance with renegotiated terms and foreclosed real estate, to total assets increased to 1.65% at June 30, 2018 from 0.94% at December 31, 2017. NPAs exclude $5.2 million of Purchased Credit-Impaired (“PCI”) loans acquired through the merger with Community Bank. NPAs increased $14.6 million to $23.8 million at June 30, 2018, as compared to $9.2 million at December 31, 2017. Non-accrual loans, excluding $5.2 million of PCI loans, increased $13.6 million, or 225.2%, to $19.6 million at June 30, 2018, as compared to $6.0 million at December 31, 2017. The increase in non-accrual loans was largely attributed to two commercial real estate loans totaling $9.0 million, $1.5 million in loans acquired from Community Bank not classified as PCI, and 7 consumer loans totaling $2.1 million. Loans past due 30 to 89 days totaled $2.9 million at June 30, 2018, representing a decrease of $3.6 million, or 55.8%, as compared to $6.5 million at December 31, 2017. The Company continues to actively market its foreclosed real estate properties, the value of which increased $1.1 million to $3.4 million at June 30, 2018 as compared to $2.3 million at December 31, 2017. At June 30, 2018, the Company’s foreclosed real estate properties had an average carrying value of approximately $263 thousand per property. The allowance for loan losses increased $929 thousand, or 12.7%, to $8.3 million, or 0.73% of total loans, at June 30, 2018, compared to $7.3 million, or 0.89% of total loans, at December 31, 2017. The decline in allowance coverage was primarily driven by the addition of Community Bank acquired loans with no allowance for loan losses; such loans were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. The Company recorded $906 thousand in provision for loan losses for the six months ended June 30, 2018 as compared to $787 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Additionally, the Company recorded net recoveries of $23 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $318 thousand in net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2017. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-accrual loans decreased to 42.2% at June 30, 2018 from 121.8% at December 31, 2017. About SB One Bancorp SB One Bancorp (Nasdaq: SBBX), is the holding company for SB One Bank, a full-service, commercial bank that operates regionally with 13 branch locations in New Jersey and New York. Established in 1975, SB One Bank's strength is in its ability to build strong personal relationships with its customers and to serve the communities in which it operates. In addition to its branches and loan production offices, SB One Bank offers a full-service insurance agency, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc. and wealth management services through Sussex Investment Services. SB One Bank reinforces its commitment to the communities in which it lives and serves through the SB One Foundation, Inc. which supports various local charitable organizations. SB One Bancorp was recently added to the Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index. In 2017, it was recognized as one of the top 29 banks and thrifts nationwide and one of three from New Jersey that comprise the Sandler O’Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2017. SB One Bancorp is one of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies in New Jersey as ranked by NJBIZ Magazine. SB One Bancorp President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Labozzetta, was named one of America’s Business Leaders in Banking by Forbes magazine and American Banker’s Community Banker of the Year in 2016. For more details on SB One Bank, visit: www.SBOne.bank Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains statements that are forward looking and are made pursuant to the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) statements about the benefits of the merger between SB One Bancorp and Community Bank, including future financial and operating results, cost savings and accretion to reported earnings that may be realized from the merger; and (ii) statements that may be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "estimate," “assume,” "believe," "anticipate," "will," "forecast," "plan," "project" or similar words. Such statements are based on SB One Bancorp’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, (1) difficulties and delays in integrating the business or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits; (2) operating costs, customer loss and business disruption following the merger, including adverse effects on relationships with employees, may be greater than expected; (3) changes to interest rates; (4) the ability to control costs and expenses; (5) general economic conditions; (6) the success of SB One Bancorp’s efforts to diversify its revenue base by developing additional sources of non-interest income while continuing to manage its existing fee-based business; and (7) risks associated with the quality of SB One Bancorp’s assets and the ability of its borrowers to comply with repayment terms. Further information about these and other relevant risks and uncertainties may be found in SB One Bancorp’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SB One Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after this date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. SB ONE BANCORP

Anthony Labozzetta, President/CEO

Steve Fusco, CFO

(p) 844-256-7328 SB ONE BANCORP SUMMARY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (In Thousands, Except Percentages and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) 6/30/2018 VS. 6/30/2018 12/31/2017 6/30/2017 6/30/2017 12/31/2017 BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS - Period End Balances Total securities $ 179,943 $ 104,034 $ 106,721 68.6 % 73.0 % Total loans 1,136,546 820,700 772,279 47.2 % 38.5 % Allowance for loan losses (8,264 ) (7,335 ) (7,165 ) 15.3 % 12.7 % Total assets 1,437,302 979,383 928,827 54.7 % 46.8 % Total deposits 1,061,599 762,491 710,487 49.4 % 39.2 % Total borrowings and junior subordinated debt 215,793 118,198 121,993 76.9 % 82.6 % Total shareholders' equity 148,823 94,193 92,267 61.3 % 58.0 % FINANCIAL DATA - QUARTER ENDED: Net interest income (tax equivalent) (a) $ 11,214 $ 8,038 $ 7,056 58.9 % 39.5 % Provision for loan losses 398 459 380 4.7 % (13.3 ) % Total other income 2,881 1,961 1,818 58.5 % 46.9 % Total other expenses 9,580 6,820 6,526 46.8 % 40.5 % Income before provision for income taxes (tax equivalent) 4,117 2,720 1,968 109.2 % 51.4 % Provision for income taxes 896 2,039 603 48.6 % (56.1 ) % Taxable equivalent adjustment (a) 229 168 161 42.2 % 36.3 % Net income $ 2,992 $ 513 $ 1,204 148.5 % 483.2 % Net income per common share - Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.09 $ 0.25 52.3 % 322.9 % Net income per common share - Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.09 $ 0.25 52.5 % 323.6 % Return on average assets 0.85 % 0.21 % 0.54 % 59.3 % 301.2 % Return on average equity 8.10 % 2.16 % 7.23 % 12.1 % 275.6 % Efficiency ratio (b) 69.09 % 69.37 % 74.90 % (7.8 ) % (0.4 ) % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.43 % 3.46 % 3.29 % 4.3 % (0.9 ) % Avg. interest earning assets/Avg. interest bearing liabilities 1.28 1.29 1.25 2.0 % (0.9 ) % FINANCIAL DATA - YEAR TO DATE: Net interest income (tax equivalent) (a) $ 22,176 $ 13,962 58.8 % Provision for loan losses 906 787 15.1 % Total other income 5,738 4,295 33.6 % Total other expenses 21,174 12,503 69.4 % Income before provision for income taxes (tax equivalent) 5,834 4,967 17.5 % Provision for income taxes 1,111 1,434 (22.5 ) % Taxable equivalent adjustment (a) 423 318 33.0 % Net income $ 4,300 $ 3,215 33.7 % Net income per common share - Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.68 (19.1 ) % Net income per common share - Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.67 (17.9 ) % Return on average assets 0.63 % 0.73 % (14.3 ) % Return on average equity 5.90 % 10.03 % (41.2 ) % Efficiency ratio (b) 77.02 % 69.70 % 10.5 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.49 % 3.34 % 4.5 % Avg. interest earning assets/Avg. interest bearing liabilities 1.28 % 1.24 % 2.7 % SHARE INFORMATION: Book value per common share $ 18.77 $ 15.59 $ 15.27 22.9 % 20.4 % Tangible book value per common share 15.48 15.13 14.81 4.6 % 2.4 % Outstanding shares- period ending 7,929,706 6,040,564 6,041,002 31.3 % 31.3 % Average diluted shares outstanding (year to date) 7,848,468 5,404,381 4,794,669 63.7 % 45.2 % CAPITAL RATIOS: Total equity to total assets 10.35 % 9.62 % 9.93 % 4.2 % 7.7 % Leverage ratio (c) 10.62 % 11.86 % 12.64 % (16.0 ) % (10.5 ) % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (c) 12.87 % 14.26 % 14.59 % (11.8 ) % (9.7 ) % Total risk-based capital ratio (c) 13.60 % 15.17 % 15.51 % (12.3 ) % (10.3 ) % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (c) 12.87 % 14.26 % 14.59 % (11.8 ) % (9.7 ) % ASSET QUALITY: Non-accrual loans (e) $ 19,575 $ 6,020 $ 5,623 248.1 % 225.2 % Loans 90 days past due and still accruing - - 2,229 - % - % Troubled debt restructured loans ("TDRs") (d) 797 932 943 (15.5 ) % (14.5 ) % Foreclosed real estate 3,414 2,275 1,846 84.9 % 50.1 % Non-performing assets ("NPAs") $ 23,786 $ 9,227 $ 10,641 123.5 % 157.8 % Foreclosed real estate, criticized and classified assets (e) $ 23,503 $ 18,992 $ 20,144 16.7 % 23.8 % Loans past due 30 to 89 days $ 2,869 $ 6,497 $ 521 450.7 % (55.8 ) % Charge-offs (Recoveries) , net (quarterly) $ (38 ) $ 626 $ 12 (416.7 ) % (106.1 ) % Charge-offs (Recoveries) , net as a % of average loans (annualized) (0.01 ) % 0.31 % 0.01 % (310.6 ) % (104.4 ) % Non-accrual loans to total loans 1.72 % 0.73 % 0.73 % 136.5 % 134.8 % NPAs to total assets 1.65 % 0.94 % 1.15 % 44.5 % 75.7 % NPAs excluding TDR loans (d) to total assets 1.60 % 0.85 % 1.04 % 53.2 % 88.8 % Non-accrual loans to total assets 1.36 % 0.61 % 0.61 % 125.0 % 121.6 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of non-accrual loans 42.22 % 121.84 % 127.42 % (66.9 ) % (65.4 ) % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.73 % 0.89 % 0.93 % (21.6 ) % (18.6 ) % (a) Full taxable equivalent basis, using a 21% effective tax rate and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance (b) Efficiency ratio calculated non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income (c) SB One Bank capital ratios (d) Troubled debt restructured loans currently performing in accordance with renegotiated terms (e) PCI loans acquired through merger with Community Bank excluded from non-accrual loans and criticized and classified assets totaled $3.7 million SB ONE BANCORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) ASSETS June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Cash and due from banks $ 6,651 $ 3,270 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 12,245 8,376 Cash and cash equivalents 18,896 11,646 Interest bearing time deposits with other banks 200 100 Securities available for sale, at fair value 174,525 98,730 Securities held to maturity 5,418 5,304 Other Bank Stock, at cost 10,066 4,925 Loans receivable, net of unearned income 1,136,546 820,700 Less: allowance for loan losses 8,264 7,335 Net loans receivable 1,128,282 813,365 Foreclosed real estate 3,414 2,275 Premises and equipment, net 18,734 8,389 Accrued interest receivable 3,906 2,472 Goodwill and intangibles 26,048 2,820 Bank-owned life insurance 30,390 22,054 Other assets 17,423 7,303 Total Assets $ 1,437,302 $ 979,383 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 232,862 $ 146,167 Interest bearing 828,737 616,324 Total Deposits 1,061,599 762,491 Borrowings 187,940 90,350 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 11,087 4,501 Subordinated debentures 27,853 27,848 Total Liabilities 1,288,479 885,190 Total Stockholders' Equity 148,823 94,193 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,437,302 $ 979,383 SB ONE BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Dollars In Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 12,562 $ 7,876 $ 24,462 $ 15,474 Securities: Taxable 804 344 1,540 685 Tax-exempt 449 316 830 629 Interest bearing deposits 16 6 46 22 Total Interest Income 13,831 8,542 26,878 16,810 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,659 852 3,117 1,569 Borrowings 874 479 1,380 960 Junior subordinated debentures 313 316 628 637 Total Interest Expense 2,846 1,647 5,125 3,166 Net Interest Income 10,985 6,895 21,753 13,644 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 398 380 906 787 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 10,587 6,515 20,847 12,857 OTHER INCOME Service fees on deposit accounts 311 285 639 538 ATM and debit card fees 250 200 463 380 Bank owned life insurance 188 128 373 234 Insurance commissions and fees 1,839 1,143 3,734 2,890 Investment brokerage fees 41 - 63 3 (Loss) gain on securities transactions 36 (30 ) 36 77 Gain (loss) on disposal of fixed assets 9 - 9 - Other 207 92 421 173 Total Other Income 2,881 1,818 5,738 4,295 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 5,411 3,677 10,469 7,235 Occupancy, net 727 456 1,329 956 Data processing 939 521 1,730 1,078 Furniture and equipment 326 234 607 474 Advertising and promotion 285 89 341 195 Professional fees 290 198 619 475 Director fees 142 89 289 196 FDIC assessment 100 93 210 144 Insurance 52 66 147 132 Stationary and supplies 89 44 146 76 Merger-related expenses 446 481 3,739 481 Loan collection costs 89 28 150 52 Expenses and write-downs related to foreclosed real estate 1 32 208 77 Amortization of intangible assets 60 - 121 - Other 623 518 1,069 932 Total Other Expenses 9,580 6,526 21,174 12,503 Income before Income Taxes 3,888 1,807 5,411 4,649 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 896 603 1,111 1,434 Net Income $ 2,992 $ 1,204 $ 4,300 $ 3,215 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS): Unrealized (loss) gains on available for sale securities arising during the period $ (353 ) $ 1,144 (2,520 ) $ 1,820 Fair value adjustments on derivatives 328 (455 ) 1,435 (415 ) Reclassification adjustment for net loss (gain) on securities transactions included in net income (36 ) 30 (36 ) (77 ) Income tax related to items of other comprehensive income (loss) 17 (287 ) 294 (531 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of income taxes (44 ) 432 (827 ) 797 Comprehensive income $ 2,948 $ 1,636 3,473 $ 4,012 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.25 $ 0.55 $ 0.68 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.25 $ 0.55 $ 0.67 SB ONE BANCORP COMPARATIVE AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE INTEREST RATES (Dollars In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

2017

Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate (2) Balance Interest Rate (2) Earning Assets: Securities: Tax exempt (3) $ 64,726 $ 678 4.20 % $ 45,892 $ 477 4.17 % Taxable 126,462 804 2.55 % 66,467 344 2.08 % Total securities 191,188 1,482 3.11 % 112,359 821 2.93 % Total loans receivable (1) (4) 1,112,480 12,562 4.53 % 739,837 7,876 4.27 % Other interest-earning assets 8,246 16 0.78 % 7,110 6 0.34 % Total earning assets 1,311,914 14,060 4.30 % 859,306 8,703 4.06 % Non-interest earning assets 96,979 45,352 Allowance for loan losses (8,077 ) (6,956 ) Total Assets $ 1,400,816 $ 897,702 Sources of Funds: Interest bearing deposits: NOW $ 250,143 $ 347 0.56 % $ 182,345 $ 130 0.29 % Money market 91,597 287 1.26 % 101,079 226 0.90 % Savings 220,075 191 0.35 % 138,403 72 0.21 % Time 263,248 834 1.27 % 157,283 424 1.08 % Total interest bearing deposits 825,063 1,659 0.81 % 579,110 852 0.59 % Borrowed funds 173,841 874 2.02 % 79,260 479 2.42 % Subordinated debentures 27,852 313 4.51 % 27,842 316 4.55 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,026,756 2,846 1.11 % 686,212 1,647 0.96 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 222,558 140,493 Other liabilities 3,736 4,364 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 226,294 144,857 Stockholders' equity 147,766 66,633 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,400,816 $ 897,702 Net Interest Income and Margin (5) 11,214 3.43 % 7,056 3.29 % Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (229 ) (161 ) Net Interest Income $ 10,985 $ 6,895 (1) Includes loan fee income (2) Average rates on securities are calculated on amortized costs (3) Full taxable equivalent basis, using an effective tax rate of 21% in 2018 and 39% in 2017 and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance (4) Loans outstanding include non-accrual loans (5) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest-earning assets SB ONE BANCORP COMPARATIVE AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE INTEREST RATES (Dollars In Thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

2017

Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate (2) Balance Interest Rate (2) Earning Assets: Securities: Tax exempt (3) $ 59,883 $ 1,253 4.22 % $ 46,663 $ 947 4.09 % Taxable 123,635 1,540 2.51 % 64,628 685 2.14 % Total securities 183,518 2,793 3.07 % 111,291 1,632 2.96 % Total loans receivable (1) (4) 1,088,238 24,462 4.53 % 720,954 15,474 4.33 % Other interest-earning assets 10,576 46 0.88 % 10,009 22 0.44 % Total earning assets 1,282,332 27,301 4.29 % 842,254 17,128 4.10 % Non-interest earning assets 96,349 43,218 Allowance for loan losses (7,792 ) (6,840 ) Total Assets $ 1,370,889 $ 878,632 Sources of Funds: Interest bearing deposits: NOW $ 254,884 $ 745 0.59 % $ 179,741 $ 249 0.28 % Money market 94,016 535 1.15 % 87,582 350 0.81 % Savings 221,005 268 0.24 % 138,074 143 0.21 % Time 264,189 1,569 1.20 % 161,951 827 1.03 % Total interest bearing deposits 834,094 3,117 0.75 % 567,348 1,569 0.56 % Borrowed funds 143,034 1,380 1.95 % 82,571 960 2.34 % Subordinated debentures 27,851 628 4.55 % 27,841 637 4.61 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,004,979 5,125 1.03 % 677,760 3,166 0.94 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 215,665 132,785 Other liabilities 4,418 3,978 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 220,083 136,763 Stockholders' equity 145,827 64,109 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,370,889 $ 878,632 Net Interest Income and Margin (5) 22,176 3.49 % 13,962 3.34 % Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (423 ) (318 ) Net Interest Income $ 21,753 $ 13,644 (1) Includes loan fee income (2) Average rates on securities are calculated on amortized costs (3) Full taxable equivalent basis, using an effective tax rate of 21% in 2018 and 39% in 2017 and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance (4) Loans outstanding include non-accrual loans (5) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest-earning assets SB ONE BANCORP Segment Reporting (Dollars In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended and as of June 30, 2018 Three Months Ended and as of June 30, 2017 Banking and Banking and Financial Insurance Financial Insurance Services Services Total Services Services Total Net interest income from external sources $ 10,985 $ - $ 10,985 $ 6,895 $ - $ 6,895 Other income from external sources 1,009 1,872 2,881 675 1,143 1,818 Depreciation and amortization 447 6 453 258 7 265 Income before income taxes 3,288 600 3,888 1,627 180 1,807 Income tax expense (1) 656 240 896 531 72 603 Total assets 1,425,250 12,052 1,437,302 922,510 6,317 928,827 Six Months Ended and as of June 30, 2018 Six Months Ended ans as of June 30, 2017 Banking and Banking and Financial Insurance Financial Insurance Services Services Total Services Services Total Net interest income from external sources $ 21,753 $ - $ 21,753 $ 13,644 $ - $ 13,644 Other income from external sources 1,934 3,804 5,738 1,405 2,890 4,295 Depreciation and amortization 895 12 907 525 13 538 Income before income taxes 3,902 1,509 5,411 3,649 1,000 4,649 Income tax expense (1) 507 604 1,111 1,034 400 1,434 Total assets 1,425,250 12,052 1,437,302 922,510 6,317 928,827 (1) Calculated at statutory tax rate of 28.1% in 2018 and 39.9% in 2017 for the insurance services segment SB ONE BANCORP Non-GAAP Reporting (Dollars In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Net income (GAAP) $ 2,992 $ 1,204 Merger related expenses net of tax (1) 321 345 Non-recurring rebrand expenses net of tax (2) 152 - S-3 Registration filing expenses net of tax (1) - 45 Net income, as adjusted $ 3,465 $ 1,594 Average diluted shares outstanding (GAAP) 7,906,600 4,868,534 Diluted EPS, as adjusted $ 0.44 $ 0.33 Return on average assets, as adjusted 0.99 % 0.71 % Return on average equity, as adjusted 9.38 % 9.57 % (1) Merger related expense net of tax expense of $125 thousand QTD 2018, $136 thousand QTD 2017; S-3 Registration filing net of tax expense of $30 thousand QTD 2017. (2) Non-recurring rebrand expenses net of tax expense of $54 thousand Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Net income (GAAP) $ 4,300 $ 3,215 Merger related expenses net of tax (1) 2,688 345 Non-recurring rebrand expenses net of tax (2) 152 - S-3 Registration filing expenses net of tax (1) - 45 Net income, as adjusted $ 7,140 $ 3,605 Average diluted shares outstanding (GAAP) 7,848,468 4,794,669 Diluted EPS, as adjusted $ 0.91 $ 0.75 Return on average assets, as adjusted 1.04 % 0.82 % Return on average equity, as adjusted 9.79 % 11.25 % (1) Merger related expenses net of tax expenses $1.1 million YTD 2018 and $136 thousand YTD 2017; S-3 registration filing net of tax expenses of $30 thousand in 2017. (2) Non-recurring rebrand expenses net of tax expense of $54 thousand



