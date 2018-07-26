Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SB One Bancorp    SBBX

SB ONE BANCORP (SBBX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/26 10:00:00 pm
29.525 USD   +0.77%
10:41pSussex Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results and Declares a..
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sussex Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results and Declares a Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 10:41pm CEST

ROCKAWAY, N.J., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB One Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SBBX), the holding company for SB One Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $3.0 million, or $0.38 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $1.2 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year.   The increase in net income was mainly attributable to the merger with Community Bank of Bergen County (“Community Bank”), continued double digit loan growth and a 233% increase in SB One Insurance pretax profit. 

During the second quarter of 2018, the Company, along with its’ subsidiaries, changed the name of each company and introduced them through various rebranding initiatives and campaigns. In addition, the Company was also added to the Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index on June 25, 2018.

The Company’s net income, adjusted for tax effected merger-related expenses of $321 thousand and non-recurring rebranding expenses of $152 thousand, increased $1.9 million, or 117.4%, to $3.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, as compared to the same period last year. The Company’s return on average assets, adjusted for tax effected merger-related expenses and non-recurring rebranding expenses, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, was 0.99%, an increase from 0.71% for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.  The Company also announced net income, adjusted for tax effected merger-related expenses and non-recurring rebranding expenses of $2.7 million and $152 thousand, increased $3.5 million, or 98.1%, to $7.1 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to the same period last year. The Company’s return on average assets, adjusted for tax effected merger-related expenses and non-recurring rebranding expenses, for the six months ended June 30, 2018, was 1.04%, an increase from 0.82% for the six months ended June 30, 2017. 

On June 20, 2018, the Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger pursuant to which the Company will acquire Enterprise Bank N.J. (“Enterprise Bank”) in an all-stock transaction valued at $48.2 million (the “Merger”).  Enterprise Bank will merge with and into SB One Bank and each outstanding share of Enterprise Bank common stock will be exchanged for 0.4538 shares of the Company’s common stock.  Based on financials as of March 31, 2018, the combined company will have approximately $1.6 billion in assets, $1.3 billion in gross loans, and $1.2 billion in deposits upon completion of the Merger.  The Merger is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2018.  The consummation of the Merger is subject to receipt of the requisite approval of Enterprise Bank’s shareholders, receipt of all required regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions.

“These are exciting times for our Company, employees, customers and shareholders as the second quarter reflected a number of great successes for our Company, including the rebranding of our Company as SB One, the first quarter of being fully operationally integrated with Community Bank, the inclusion into the Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index and the announcement of a merger with Enterprise Bank,” said Anthony Labozzetta, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sussex Bancorp.

Mr. Labozzetta also stated, “Our second quarter results reflect continued strong loan growth, some non-recurring merger and operational costs and another strong quarter of financial performance by our insurance agency driving core ROA above 1% for the first six months of 2018.” 

Declaration of Quarterly Dividend
On July 25th, The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share, which is payable on August 23, 2018 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 9, 2018.

Financial Performance
Net Income. For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the Company reported net income of $3.0 million, or $0.38 per basic and diluted share, as compared to net income of $1.2 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year.  The increase in net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 was driven by a $4.1 million, or 59.3%, increase in net interest income resulting from loan and deposit growth and a $1.1 million increase in non-interest income driven by insurance commissions and fees. The aforementioned increases were partially offset by a $3.1 million, or 46.8%, increase in non-interest expenses and a $293 thousand increase in income tax expense. The changes were largely attributed to the growth in the Company resulting from the merger with Community Bank, double digit loan growth, and a 233% increase in SB One’s Insurance pretax income, partially offset by costs resulting from the rebranding of the Company and its subsidiaries and additional staffing to support growth. 

The Company’s net income, adjusted for tax effected merger-related expenses of $321 thousand and non-recurring rebranding expenses of $152 thousand, respectively, increased $1.9 million, or 117.4%, to $3.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, as compared to the same period last year.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company reported net income of $4.3 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, or a 33.7% increase, as compared to net income of $3.2 million, or $0.68 per basic and $0.67 per diluted share, for the same period last year.  The changes in net income were largely attributed to the growth in the Company resulting from the merger with Community Bank, double digit loan growth, and a 51% increase in SB One’s Insurance pretax income, partially offset by rebranding of the Company and its subsidiaries and additional staffing to support growth.  The increase in net income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was largely due to increases in net interest income of $8.1 million and non-interest income of $1.4 million, which were partially offset by an increase in non-interest expenses of $8.7 million.  The increase in non-interest expenses were largely due to the merger with Community Bank. Merger related expenses and salaries and employee benefits increased $3.3 million and $3.2 million, respectively.

The Company’s net income, adjusted for tax effected merger-related expenses  of $2.7 million and non-recurring rebranding expenses of $152 thousand, respectively, increased $3.5 million, or 98.1%, to $7.1 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to the same period last year.

Net Interest Income.  Net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis increased $4.2 million, or 58.9%, to $11.2 million for the second quarter of 2018, as compared to $7.1 million for the same period in 2017.  The increase in net interest income was largely due to a $452.6 million, or 52.7%, increase in average interest earning assets, principally loans receivable, which increased $372.6 million, or 50.4%. The net interest margin increased by 14 basis points to 3.43% for the second quarter of 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017.  These increases were largely attributable to the merger with Community Bank.

Net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis increased $8.2 million, or 58.8%, to $22.2 million for the first six months of 2018 as compared to $14.0 million for the same period in 2017.  The increase in net interest income was largely due to a $440.1 million, or 52.3%, increase in average interest earning assets, principally loans receivable, which increased $367.3 million, or 50.9%.  The net interest margin increased by 15 basis points to 3.49% for the first six months of 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017. These increases were largely attributable to the merger with Community Bank.

Provision for Loan Losses. Provision for loan losses increased $18 thousand, or 4.7%, to $398 thousand for the second quarter of 2018, as compared to $380 thousand for the same period in 2017.

Provision for loan losses increased $119 thousand, or 15.1%, to $906 thousand for the first six months of 2018, as compared to $787 thousand for the same period in 2017.

Non-interest Income. Non-interest income increased $1.1 million, or 58.5%, to $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2018, as compared to the same period last year.  The increase was principally due to growth of $696 thousand in insurance commissions and fees relating to SB One Insurance Agency. 

The Company’s non-interest income increased $1.4 million, or 33.6%, to $5.7 million for the first six months of 2018 as compared to the same period last year.  The increase was principally due to growth of $844 thousand in insurance commissions and fees related to SB One Insurance Agency, an increase of $248 thousand in other income and an increase of $139 thousand in bank owned life insurance. 

Non-interest Expense. The Company’s non-interest expenses increased $3.1 million, or 46.8%, to $9.6 million for the second quarter of 2018, as compared to the same period last year. The increase was largely attributed to the growth in the Company resulting from the merger with Community Bank and additional staffing to support growth.  The increase in non-interest expenses occurred largely in salaries and employee benefits of $1.7 million, data processing of $418 thousand, occupancy of $271 thousand, advertising and promotion of $196 thousand, other expenses of $105 thousand and professional fees of $92 thousand. During the second quarter of 2018, the Company incurred costs not expected to reoccur related to a name change, rebranding and additional  advertising of approximately $212 thousand, operating costs associated with the merger and non-recurring operating costs of approximately $255 thousand and a $180 thousand increase in SB One Insurance Agency salary and employee benefits principally associated with higher insurance commissions and fee income.

The Company’s non-interest expenses increased $8.7 million, or 69.4%, to $21.2 million for the first six months of 2018 as compared to the same period last year. The increase was largely attributed to the growth in the Company resulting from the merger with Community Bank and additional staffing to support growth.  The increase in non-interest expenses occurred largely in merger related expenses of $3.3 million, salaries and employee benefits of $3.2 million, data processing of $652 thousand, occupancy of $373 thousand, advertising and promotion of $146 thousand and professional fees of $144 thousand.

Income Tax Expense. The Company’s income tax expenses increased $293 thousand, or 48.6% to $896 thousand for the second quarter of 2018, as compared to the same period last year. The Company’s effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2018 was 23.1% , as compared to 33.4% for the second quarter of 2017, due to the reduction in the statutory federal tax rate to 21% effective January 1, 2018.

The Company’s income tax expenses decreased $323 thousand, or 22.5%, to $1.1 million for the first six months of 2018, as compared to the same period last year.  The Company’s effective tax rate for the first six months of 2018 was 20.5%, as compared to 30.9% for six months ended June 30, 2017, due to the reduction in the statutory federal tax rate to 21% effective January 1, 2018.

Financial Condition
At June 30, 2018, the Company’s total assets were $1.4 billion, an increase of $457.9 million, or 46.8%, as compared to total assets of $979.4 million at December 31, 2017.  The increase was largely attributable to the merger with Community Bank.

Total loans receivable, net of unearned income, increased $315.8 million, or 38.5%, to $1.1 billion at June 30, 2018, as compared to $820.7 million at December 31, 2017.  The  merger with Community Bank resulted in an increase in total loans of $236.1 million. During the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company also had $66.8 million of commercial loan production, which was partly offset by $26.4 million in commercial loan payoffs.

The Company’s total deposits increased $299.1 million, or 39.2%, to $1.1 billion at June 30, 2018, from $762.5 million at December 31, 2017. The  merger with Community Bank resulted in an increase in total deposits of $300.2 million. The growth in deposits was mostly due to an increase in interest bearing deposits of $212.4 million, or 34.5%, and non-interest bearing deposits of $86.7 million, or 59.3%, at June 30, 2018, as compared to December 31, 2017, respectively.

At June 30, 2018, the Company’s total stockholders’ equity was $148.8 million, an increase of $54.6 million when compared to December 31, 2017,  largely due to the merger with Community Bank.  The Company completed the merger on January 4, 2018 which was the primary driver in an increase in book value per common share of 20.4% from $15.59 at December 31, 2017 to $18.77 at June 30, 2018.  At June 30, 2018, the leverage, Tier I risk-based capital, total risk-based capital and common equity Tier I capital ratios for the Bank were 10.62%, 12.87%, 13.60% and 12.87%, respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed “well-capitalized.”

Asset and Credit Quality
The ratio of non-performing assets (“NPAs”), which include non-accrual loans, loans 90 days past due and still accruing, troubled debt restructured loans currently performing in accordance with renegotiated terms and foreclosed real estate, to total assets increased to 1.65% at June 30, 2018 from 0.94% at December 31, 2017.  NPAs exclude $5.2 million of Purchased Credit-Impaired (“PCI”) loans acquired through the merger with Community Bank. NPAs increased $14.6 million to $23.8 million at June 30, 2018, as compared to $9.2 million at December 31, 2017.  Non-accrual loans, excluding $5.2 million of PCI loans, increased $13.6 million, or 225.2%, to $19.6 million at June 30, 2018, as compared to $6.0 million at December 31, 2017.  The increase in non-accrual loans was largely attributed to two commercial real estate loans totaling $9.0 million, $1.5 million in loans acquired from Community Bank not classified as PCI, and 7 consumer loans totaling $2.1 million.  Loans past due 30 to 89 days totaled $2.9 million at June 30, 2018, representing a decrease of $3.6 million, or 55.8%, as compared to $6.5 million at December 31, 2017.

The Company continues to actively market its foreclosed real estate properties, the value of which increased $1.1 million to $3.4 million at June 30, 2018 as compared to $2.3 million at December 31, 2017.  At June 30, 2018, the Company’s foreclosed real estate properties had an average carrying value of approximately $263 thousand per property.

The allowance for loan losses increased $929 thousand, or 12.7%, to $8.3 million, or 0.73% of total loans, at June 30, 2018, compared to $7.3 million, or 0.89% of total loans, at December 31, 2017. The decline in allowance coverage was primarily driven by the addition of Community Bank acquired loans with no allowance for loan losses; such loans were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. The Company recorded $906 thousand in provision for loan losses for the six months ended June 30, 2018 as compared to $787 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2017.  Additionally, the Company recorded net recoveries of $23 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $318 thousand in net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2017. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-accrual loans decreased to 42.2% at June 30, 2018 from 121.8% at December 31, 2017.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp (Nasdaq: SBBX), is the holding company for SB One Bank, a full-service, commercial bank that operates regionally with 13 branch locations in New Jersey and New York. Established in 1975, SB One Bank's strength is in its ability to build strong personal relationships with its customers and to serve the communities in which it operates. In addition to its branches and loan production offices, SB One Bank offers a full-service insurance agency, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc. and wealth management services through Sussex Investment Services. SB One Bank reinforces its commitment to the communities in which it lives and serves through the SB One Foundation, Inc. which supports various local charitable organizations.

SB One Bancorp was recently added to the Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index. In 2017, it was recognized as one of the top 29 banks and thrifts nationwide and one of three from New Jersey that comprise the Sandler O’Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2017. SB One Bancorp is one of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies in New Jersey as ranked by NJBIZ Magazine. SB One Bancorp President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Labozzetta, was named one of America’s Business Leaders in Banking by Forbes magazine and American Banker’s Community Banker of the Year in 2016.

For more details on SB One Bank, visit: www.SBOne.bank

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward looking and are made pursuant to the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) statements about the benefits of the merger between SB One Bancorp and Community Bank, including future financial and operating results, cost savings and accretion to reported earnings that may be realized from the merger; and (ii) statements that may be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "estimate," “assume,” "believe," "anticipate," "will," "forecast," "plan," "project" or similar words. Such statements are based on SB One Bancorp’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, (1) difficulties and delays in integrating the business or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits; (2) operating costs, customer loss and business disruption following the merger, including adverse effects on relationships with employees, may be greater than expected; (3) changes to interest rates; (4) the ability to control costs and expenses; (5) general economic conditions; (6) the success of SB One Bancorp’s efforts to diversify its revenue base by developing additional sources of non-interest income while continuing to manage its existing fee-based business; and (7) risks associated with the quality of SB One Bancorp’s assets and the ability of its borrowers to comply with repayment terms.  Further information about these and other relevant risks and uncertainties may be found in SB One Bancorp’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SB One Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after this date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SB ONE BANCORP
Anthony Labozzetta, President/CEO
Steve Fusco, CFO
(p) 844-256-7328

SB ONE BANCORP
SUMMARY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(In Thousands, Except Percentages and Per Share Data)
(Unaudited)
                  
         6/30/2018 VS.
  6/30/2018 12/31/2017 6/30/2017 6/30/2017 12/31/2017
 BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS - Period End Balances               
Total securities $179,943  $104,034  $106,721   68.6 %  73.0 %
Total loans  1,136,546   820,700   772,279   47.2 %  38.5 %
Allowance for loan losses  (8,264)  (7,335)  (7,165)  15.3 %  12.7 %
Total assets  1,437,302   979,383   928,827   54.7 %  46.8 %
Total deposits  1,061,599   762,491   710,487   49.4 %  39.2 %
Total borrowings and junior subordinated debt  215,793   118,198   121,993   76.9 %  82.6 %
Total shareholders' equity  148,823   94,193   92,267   61.3 %  58.0 %
                  
 FINANCIAL DATA - QUARTER ENDED:                  
Net interest income (tax equivalent) (a) $11,214  $8,038  $7,056   58.9 %  39.5 %
Provision for loan losses  398   459   380   4.7 %  (13.3)%
Total other income  2,881   1,961   1,818   58.5 %  46.9 %
Total other expenses  9,580   6,820   6,526   46.8 %  40.5 %
Income before provision for income taxes (tax equivalent)  4,117   2,720   1,968   109.2 %  51.4 %
Provision for income taxes  896   2,039   603   48.6 %  (56.1)%
Taxable equivalent adjustment (a)  229   168   161   42.2 %  36.3 %
Net income $2,992  $513  $1,204   148.5 %  483.2 %
                  
Net income per common share - Basic $0.38  $0.09  $0.25   52.3 %  322.9 %
Net income per common share - Diluted $0.38  $0.09  $0.25   52.5 %  323.6 %
                  
Return on average assets  0.85 %0.21 %0.54 %59.3 %  301.2 %
Return on average equity  8.10 %2.16 %7.23 %12.1 %  275.6 %
Efficiency ratio (b)  69.09 %69.37 %74.90 %(7.8)%  (0.4)%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)  3.43 %3.46 %3.29 %4.3 %  (0.9)%
Avg. interest earning assets/Avg. interest bearing liabilities  1.28   1.29   1.25   2.0 %  (0.9)%
                  
 FINANCIAL DATA - YEAR TO DATE:                  
Net interest income (tax equivalent) (a) $22,176     $13,962   58.8 %    
Provision for loan losses  906      787   15.1 %    
Total other income  5,738      4,295   33.6 %    
Total other expenses  21,174      12,503   69.4 %    
Income before provision for income taxes (tax equivalent)  5,834      4,967   17.5 %    
Provision for income taxes  1,111      1,434   (22.5)%    
Taxable equivalent adjustment (a)  423      318   33.0 %    
Net income $4,300     $3,215   33.7 %    
                  
Net income per common share - Basic $0.55     $0.68   (19.1)%    
Net income per common share - Diluted $0.55     $0.67   (17.9)%    
                  
Return on average assets  0.63 %   0.73 %(14.3)%    
Return on average equity  5.90 %   10.03 %(41.2)%    
Efficiency ratio (b)  77.02 %   69.70 %10.5 %    
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)  3.49 %   3.34 %4.5 %    
Avg. interest earning assets/Avg. interest bearing liabilities  1.28 %   1.24 %2.7 %    
                  
 SHARE INFORMATION:                  
Book value per common share $18.77  $15.59  $15.27   22.9 %  20.4 %
Tangible book value per common share  15.48   15.13   14.81   4.6 %  2.4 %
Outstanding shares- period ending  7,929,706   6,040,564   6,041,002   31.3 %  31.3 %
Average diluted shares outstanding (year to date)  7,848,468   5,404,381   4,794,669   63.7 %  45.2 %
                  
 CAPITAL RATIOS:                  
Total equity to total assets  10.35 %9.62 %9.93 %4.2 %  7.7 %
Leverage ratio (c)  10.62 %11.86 %12.64 %(16.0)%  (10.5)%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (c)  12.87 %14.26 %14.59 %(11.8)%  (9.7)%
Total risk-based capital ratio (c)  13.60 %15.17 %15.51 %(12.3)%  (10.3)%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (c)  12.87 %14.26 %14.59 %(11.8)%  (9.7)%
                  
 ASSET QUALITY:                  
Non-accrual loans (e) $19,575  $6,020  $5,623   248.1 %  225.2 %
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing  -   -   2,229   - %  - %
Troubled debt restructured loans ("TDRs") (d)  797   932   943   (15.5)%  (14.5)%
Foreclosed real estate  3,414   2,275   1,846   84.9 %  50.1 %
Non-performing assets ("NPAs") $23,786  $9,227  $10,641   123.5 %  157.8 %
                  
Foreclosed real estate, criticized and classified assets (e) $23,503  $18,992  $20,144   16.7 %  23.8 %
Loans past due 30 to 89 days $2,869  $6,497  $521   450.7 %  (55.8)%
Charge-offs (Recoveries) , net (quarterly) $(38) $626  $12   (416.7)%  (106.1)%
Charge-offs (Recoveries) , net as a % of average loans (annualized)  (0.01)%0.31 %0.01 %(310.6)%  (104.4)%
Non-accrual loans to total loans  1.72 %0.73 %0.73 %136.5 %  134.8 %
NPAs to total assets  1.65 %0.94 %1.15 %44.5 %  75.7 %
NPAs excluding TDR loans (d) to total assets  1.60 %0.85 %1.04 %53.2 %  88.8 %
Non-accrual loans to total assets  1.36 %0.61 %0.61 %125.0 %  121.6 %
Allowance for loan losses as a % of non-accrual loans  42.22 %121.84 %127.42 %(66.9)%  (65.4)%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans  0.73 %0.89 %0.93 %(21.6)%  (18.6)%
                  
(a) Full taxable equivalent basis, using a 21% effective tax rate and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance   
(b) Efficiency ratio calculated non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income           
(c) SB One Bank capital ratios                 
(d) Troubled debt restructured loans currently performing in accordance with renegotiated terms            
(e) PCI loans acquired through merger with Community Bank excluded from non-accrual loans and criticized and classified assets totaled $3.7 million     

 

SB ONE BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars In Thousands)
     
ASSETSJune 30, 2018  December 31, 2017
    
Cash and due from banks$6,651  $3,270
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 12,245   8,376
Cash and cash equivalents 18,896   11,646
     
Interest bearing time deposits with other banks 200   100
Securities available for sale, at fair value 174,525   98,730
Securities held to maturity 5,418   5,304
Other Bank Stock, at cost 10,066   4,925
     
Loans receivable, net of unearned income 1,136,546   820,700
Less:  allowance for loan losses 8,264   7,335
Net loans receivable 1,128,282   813,365
     
Foreclosed real estate 3,414   2,275
Premises and equipment, net 18,734   8,389
Accrued interest receivable 3,906   2,472
Goodwill and intangibles 26,048   2,820
Bank-owned life insurance 30,390   22,054
Other assets 17,423   7,303
     
Total Assets$1,437,302  $979,383
     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
     
Liabilities:    
Deposits:    
Non-interest bearing$232,862  $146,167
Interest bearing 828,737   616,324
Total Deposits 1,061,599   762,491
     
Borrowings 187,940   90,350
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 11,087   4,501
Subordinated debentures 27,853   27,848
     
Total Liabilities 1,288,479   885,190
     
Total Stockholders' Equity 148,823   94,193
     
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$1,437,302  $979,383
     

 

SB ONE BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollars In Thousands Except Per Share Data)
(Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2018   2017   2018   2017 
INTEREST INCOME        
        
Loans receivable, including fees$12,562  $7,876  $24,462  $15,474 
Securities:       
Taxable 804   344   1,540   685 
Tax-exempt 449   316   830   629 
Interest bearing deposits 16   6   46   22 
Total Interest Income 13,831   8,542   26,878   16,810 
        
INTEREST EXPENSE       
Deposits 1,659   852   3,117   1,569 
Borrowings 874   479   1,380   960 
Junior subordinated debentures 313   316   628   637 
Total Interest Expense 2,846   1,647   5,125   3,166 
        
Net Interest Income 10,985   6,895   21,753   13,644 
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 398   380   906   787 
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 10,587   6,515   20,847   12,857 
        
OTHER INCOME       
Service fees on deposit accounts 311   285   639   538 
ATM and debit card fees 250   200   463   380 
Bank owned life insurance 188   128   373   234 
Insurance commissions and fees 1,839   1,143   3,734   2,890 
Investment brokerage fees 41   -   63   3 
(Loss) gain on securities transactions 36   (30)  36   77 
Gain (loss) on disposal of fixed assets 9   -   9   - 
Other 207   92   421   173 
Total Other Income 2,881   1,818   5,738   4,295 
        
OTHER EXPENSES       
Salaries and employee benefits 5,411   3,677   10,469   7,235 
Occupancy, net 727   456   1,329   956 
Data processing 939   521   1,730   1,078 
Furniture and equipment 326   234   607   474 
Advertising and promotion 285   89   341   195 
Professional fees 290   198   619   475 
Director fees 142   89   289   196 
FDIC assessment 100   93   210   144 
Insurance 52   66   147   132 
Stationary and supplies 89   44   146   76 
Merger-related expenses 446   481   3,739   481 
Loan collection costs 89   28   150   52 
Expenses and write-downs related to foreclosed real estate 1   32   208   77 
Amortization of intangible assets 60   -   121   - 
Other 623   518   1,069   932 
Total Other Expenses 9,580   6,526   21,174   12,503 
        
Income before Income Taxes 3,888   1,807   5,411   4,649 
INCOME TAX EXPENSE  896   603   1,111   1,434 
Net Income $2,992  $1,204  $4,300  $3,215 
        
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):       
Unrealized (loss) gains on available for sale securities arising during the period$(353) $1,144   (2,520) $1,820 
Fair value adjustments on derivatives 328   (455)  1,435   (415)
Reclassification adjustment for net loss (gain) on securities transactions included in net income (36)  30   (36)  (77)
Income tax related to items of other comprehensive income (loss) 17   (287)  294   (531)
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of income taxes (44)  432   (827)  797 
Comprehensive income$2,948  $1,636   3,473  $4,012 
        
EARNINGS PER SHARE       
        
Basic$0.38  $0.25  $0.55  $0.68 
Diluted$0.38  $0.25  $0.55  $0.67 

 

SB ONE BANCORP 
COMPARATIVE AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE INTEREST RATES 
(Dollars In Thousands) 
(Unaudited) 
              
  Three Months Ended June 30, 
  2018
 2017
 
    Average   Average    Average   Average  
   Balance  Interest Rate (2)  Balance  Interest Rate (2) 
Earning Assets:             
Securities:             
Tax exempt (3) $64,726  $678  4.20% $45,892  $477  4.17% 
Taxable  126,462   804  2.55%  66,467   344  2.08% 
Total securities  191,188   1,482  3.11%  112,359   821  2.93% 
Total loans receivable (1) (4)  1,112,480   12,562  4.53%  739,837   7,876  4.27% 
Other interest-earning assets  8,246   16  0.78%  7,110   6  0.34% 
Total earning assets  1,311,914   14,060  4.30%  859,306   8,703  4.06% 
              
Non-interest earning assets  96,979       45,352      
Allowance for loan losses  (8,077)      (6,956)     
Total Assets $1,400,816      $897,702      
              
Sources of Funds:             
Interest bearing deposits:             
NOW $250,143  $347  0.56% $182,345  $130  0.29% 
Money market  91,597   287  1.26%  101,079   226  0.90% 
Savings  220,075   191  0.35%  138,403   72  0.21% 
Time  263,248   834  1.27%  157,283   424  1.08% 
Total interest bearing deposits  825,063   1,659  0.81%  579,110   852  0.59% 
Borrowed funds  173,841   874  2.02%  79,260   479  2.42% 
Subordinated debentures  27,852   313  4.51%  27,842   316  4.55% 
Total interest bearing liabilities  1,026,756   2,846  1.11%  686,212   1,647  0.96% 
              
Non-interest bearing liabilities:             
Demand deposits  222,558       140,493      
Other liabilities  3,736       4,364      
Total non-interest bearing liabilities  226,294       144,857      
Stockholders' equity  147,766       66,633      
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $1,400,816      $897,702      
              
Net Interest Income and Margin (5)    11,214  3.43%    7,056  3.29% 
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment    (229)      (161)   
Net Interest Income   $10,985      $6,895    
              
(1) Includes loan fee income             
(2) Average rates on securities are calculated on amortized costs           
(3) Full taxable equivalent basis, using an effective tax rate of 21% in 2018 and 39% in 2017 and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance
(4) Loans outstanding include non-accrual loans             
(5) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest-earning assets     
              
SB ONE BANCORP 
COMPARATIVE AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE INTEREST RATES 
(Dollars In Thousands) 
(Unaudited) 
              
  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2018
 2017
 
    Average   Average    Average   Average  
   Balance  Interest Rate (2)  Balance  Interest Rate (2) 
Earning Assets:             
Securities:             
Tax exempt (3) $59,883  $1,253  4.22% $46,663  $947  4.09% 
Taxable  123,635   1,540  2.51%  64,628   685  2.14% 
Total securities  183,518   2,793  3.07%  111,291   1,632  2.96% 
Total loans receivable (1) (4)  1,088,238   24,462  4.53%  720,954   15,474  4.33% 
Other interest-earning assets  10,576   46  0.88%  10,009   22  0.44% 
Total earning assets  1,282,332   27,301  4.29%  842,254   17,128  4.10% 
              
Non-interest earning assets  96,349       43,218      
Allowance for loan losses  (7,792)      (6,840)     
Total Assets $1,370,889      $878,632      
              
Sources of Funds:             
Interest bearing deposits:             
NOW $254,884  $745  0.59% $179,741  $249  0.28% 
Money market  94,016   535  1.15%  87,582   350  0.81% 
Savings  221,005   268  0.24%  138,074   143  0.21% 
Time  264,189   1,569  1.20%  161,951   827  1.03% 
Total interest bearing deposits  834,094   3,117  0.75%  567,348   1,569  0.56% 
Borrowed funds  143,034   1,380  1.95%  82,571   960  2.34% 
Subordinated debentures  27,851   628  4.55%  27,841   637  4.61% 
Total interest bearing liabilities  1,004,979   5,125  1.03%  677,760   3,166  0.94% 
              
Non-interest bearing liabilities:             
Demand deposits  215,665       132,785      
Other liabilities  4,418       3,978      
Total non-interest bearing liabilities  220,083       136,763      
Stockholders' equity  145,827       64,109      
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $1,370,889      $878,632      
              
Net Interest Income and Margin (5)    22,176  3.49%    13,962  3.34% 
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment    (423)      (318)   
Net Interest Income   $21,753      $13,644    
              
(1) Includes loan fee income             
(2) Average rates on securities are calculated on amortized costs           
(3) Full taxable equivalent basis, using an effective tax rate of 21% in 2018 and 39% in 2017 and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance
(4) Loans outstanding include non-accrual loans             
(5) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest-earning assets     

 

SB ONE BANCORP
Segment Reporting
(Dollars In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
                  
                  
 Three Months Ended and as of June 30, 2018 Three Months Ended and as of June 30, 2017
 Banking and       Banking and      
 Financial Insurance    Financial Insurance   
 Services Services Total Services Services Total
Net interest income from external sources$10,985 $- $10,985 $6,895 $- $6,895
Other income from external sources 1,009  1,872  2,881  675  1,143  1,818
Depreciation and amortization 447  6  453  258  7  265
Income before income taxes 3,288  600  3,888  1,627  180  1,807
Income tax expense (1) 656  240  896  531  72  603
Total assets 1,425,250  12,052  1,437,302  922,510  6,317  928,827
                  
                  
                  
 Six Months Ended and as of June 30, 2018 Six Months Ended ans as of June 30, 2017
 Banking and       Banking and      
 Financial Insurance    Financial Insurance   
 Services Services Total Services Services Total
Net interest income from external sources$21,753 $- $21,753 $13,644 $- $13,644
Other income from external sources 1,934  3,804  5,738  1,405  2,890  4,295
Depreciation and amortization 895  12  907  525  13  538
Income before income taxes 3,902  1,509  5,411  3,649  1,000  4,649
Income tax expense (1) 507  604  1,111  1,034  400  1,434
Total assets 1,425,250  12,052  1,437,302  922,510  6,317  928,827
                  
(1) Calculated at statutory tax rate of 28.1% in 2018 and 39.9% in 2017 for the insurance services segment

 

SB ONE BANCORP
Non-GAAP Reporting
(Dollars In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
      
      
 Three Months Ended June 30,
 2018  2017 
Net income (GAAP)$2,992  $1,204 
Merger related expenses net of tax (1) 321   345 
Non-recurring rebrand expenses net of tax (2) 152   - 
S-3 Registration filing expenses net of tax (1) -   45 
Net income, as adjusted$3,465  $1,594 
      
Average diluted shares outstanding (GAAP) 7,906,600   4,868,534 
Diluted EPS, as adjusted$0.44  $0.33 
Return on average assets, as adjusted 0.99%  0.71%
Return on average equity, as adjusted 9.38%  9.57%
      
(1) Merger related expense net of tax expense of $125 thousand QTD 2018, $136 thousand QTD 2017; S-3 Registration filing net of  tax expense of $30 thousand QTD 2017.
(2) Non-recurring rebrand expenses net of tax expense of $54 thousand
      
      
 Six Months Ended June 30,
 2018  2017 
Net income (GAAP)$4,300  $3,215 
Merger related expenses net of tax (1) 2,688   345 
Non-recurring rebrand expenses net of tax (2) 152   - 
S-3 Registration filing expenses net of tax (1) -   45 
Net income, as adjusted$7,140  $3,605 
      
Average diluted shares outstanding (GAAP) 7,848,468   4,794,669 
Diluted EPS, as adjusted$0.91  $0.75 
Return on average assets, as adjusted 1.04%  0.82%
Return on average equity, as adjusted 9.79%  11.25%
      
(1) Merger related expenses net of tax expenses $1.1 million YTD 2018 and $136 thousand YTD 2017; S-3 registration filing net of tax expenses of $30 thousand in 2017.
(2) Non-recurring rebrand expenses net of tax expense of $54 thousand

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SB ONE BANCORP
10:41pSussex Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results and Declares a Cash Divide..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 45,7 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 14,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,96%
P/E ratio 2018 13,63
P/E ratio 2019 11,96
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,13x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,55x
Capitalization 234 M
Chart SB ONE BANCORP
Duration : Period :
SB One Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SB ONE BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 33,7 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony J. Labozzetta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward J. Leppert Chairman
Peter A. Michelotti Chief Operating Officer, Director & Senior EVP
Steven M. Fusco Chief Financial Officer & Senior EVP
Mark J. Hontz Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SB ONE BANCORP9.12%234
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.71%388 655
BANK OF AMERICA5.25%312 596
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-9.52%288 480
WELLS FARGO-4.02%284 332
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.90%245 812
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.