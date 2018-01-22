Log in
SBA Communications Corporation Sets Date for 4th Quarter 2017 Earnings Release

01/22/2018 | 07:38pm CET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) (“SBA” and “Company”) announced it will release its fourth quarter results on Monday, February 26, 2018 after market close.

SBA will host a conference call on Monday, February 26, 2018 to discuss these results. The call may be accessed as follows:

When:                            Monday, February 26, 2018 at 5:00 PM (ET)

Dial-in Number:             (800) 230-1059

Conference Name:        SBA Fourth Quarter Results

Replay Available:           February 26, 2018 at 09:00PM to March 12, 2018 at 11:59PM (TZ: Eastern)

Replay Number:            (800) 475-6701    

Access Code:                442692

Internet Access:             www.sbasite.com

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central and South America. By "Building Better Wireless", SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses - site leasing and site development services. SBA's primary focus is the leasing of antenna space on its multi- tenant towers to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts. For more information please visit: www.sbasite.com.

CONTACT:   Mark DeRussy,  CFA, VP Finance
Capital Markets
561-226-9531

Lynne Hopkins
Corporate Communications  561-226-9431


© GlobeNewswire 2018
