Sberbank Rossii : Business Online named Russia’s best digital bank by Global Finance

3 August 2018, Moscow - Sberbank's digital corporate banking solution has been recognised as the best in Russia by Global Finance magazine.

The Sberbank Business Online internet bank was named the best corporate/institutional digital bank in Russia. In addition, Sberbank came first in three other Central and Eastern Europe categories: Best Online Portal Services, Best Integrated Corporate Bank Site, and Most Innovative Digital Bank.

Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank Anatoly Popov:

'Sberbank's digital solutions for business are regularly recognised as market-leading. It's significant that the top accolade - first place in the category Russia's Best Digital Bank - was secured by our key product, Sberbank Business Online. We are also delighted to bring the bank its first-ever Most Innovative Digital Bank award. It is paramount for us to provide our clients with cutting-edge user-friendly solutions that embody the best global practices. Our performance in Global Finance's rating and the fact that more than 1.7 million companies use Sberbank Business Online show that we are moving in the right direction.'

Global Finance considered factors that range from the quantitative objective to the informed subjective. Objective criteria considered included: strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, growth of digital customers, breadth of product offerings, and development of new areas of business and innovative services. Subjective criteria included the opinions of analysts, banking consultants and others involved in the industry at an international level.

The overall regional and global winners, and global sub-category winners, will be announced on 1 November in London at Global Finance's Best Digital Bank Awards dinner at the Royal Institute of British Architects.

Winners of the awards were chosen in more than 150 countries across Africa, Asia-Pacific, Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America and Western Europe.

Sberbank Business Online is an internet bank for legal entities that offers a wide range of banking functions coupled with innovative solutions, such as an in-depth role model, context-based smart support system, and a marketplace of non-banking products.