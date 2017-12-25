Sberbank Rossii : CIB implements unique tech solution – a mobile client manager workplace

December 25, 2017, Moscow - Sberbank has developed and implemented a unique tech solution: now client managers of Sberbank CIB, Sberbank's corporate and investment banking business, will have mobile workplaces which will allow them to perform operations remotely in various automated systems of the bank. The solution has been developed on an absolutely new Sberbank tech platform - the Single Frontal System.

Sberbank CIB's client managers will get online access to necessary information and services on their tablet computers, such as client data, transactions in progress, business calendar, a list of tasks, industry and corporate news, analytical information, product and client presentations. This will result in a considerable reduction of time required for working with such information and services, and client managers will gain more mobility, while their operations will become more technologically advanced.

'Work with the largest clients has its specific features: it requires impeccable quality, immediate response, and a special approach to security,' said Sergei Babayan, Sberbank's Vice President, Head of Sberbank CIB's Largest Clients Coverage Department. 'Our solution is unique and fully takes these requirements into account. It is very important for Sberbank to stay in touch with its clients at any moment and be ready to solve their issues at any time. The new technology allows our managers to provide our clients with a prompt response and top-notch services.'