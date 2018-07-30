Sberbank Rossii : Classic AI, unique data research and AI competition, starting in Russia today

Participants of the competition need to develop an algorithm to create a poem in style of Russian classic authors.

The prize fund is RUB 1 mln.

The participants' solutions will be used to develop the bank's services, including the creation of virtual assistants and chatbots.

30 July 2018, Moscow - Sberbank announces the beginning of the Classic AI competition as part of its project to develop artificial intelligence. The participants of the competition will develop an algorithm that will create a poem in style of a given author, based on the received part of their text in Russian.

The prize fund of the competition is RUB 1 mln: the winner will receive RUB 500,000, the second and third place participants - RUB 300,000 and RUB 200,000. The poems created with AI technology, will be assessed using two parameters: correspondence to the author's style and given topic.

The competition is being held to support research activity and crowdsourcing of ideas and algorithms in data analysis, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. The solutions developed by the participants will be used to improve the bank's services, including the creation of virtual assistants and chatbots.

First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank Alexander Vedyakhin:

'Today artificial intelligence is our main assistant in almost all of the bank's services, and we want this technology to be understood and trusted. We want to teach everyone to communicate with such systems by taking as the basis the best thing - great Russian poetry.'

All Russian citizens who are older than 18 can take part in the competition. Participants can form teams of up to four people. Participation in the competition is free. You can register for the competition on the website classic.sberbank.ai. Work can be sent until 26 August, inclusively. The results of the competition will be announced on 5 September.

Sberbank has supported research in artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analysis for several years. In March-April 2018, the bank organised the educational project Artificial Intelligence Academy for school students. More than 3,000 teachers and 55,000 students from 7-11 grades took part in it throughout Russia. The final stage was a hackathon in which high school students had to forecast the results of popular video game Dota2. Ten winners received prizes and the possibility to study in the Summer School of the PhysTech Lyceum.

In November 2017, the second annual international competition of the bank on intellectual data analysis Sberbank Data Science Journey, the biggest of its kind in Russia, the CIS and Eastern Europe, finished. The total prize fund was RUB 2 mln. During the competition, its participants had to solve the task of creating a dialogue system. As a result, about 7,000 solutions developed by participants from 21 countries were submitted for the competition.