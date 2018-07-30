Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Sberbank Rossii PAO    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK ROSSII PAO (SBER)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sberbank Rossii : Classic AI, unique data research and AI competition, starting in Russia today

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 03:17pm CEST
  • Participants of the competition need to develop an algorithm to create a poem in style of Russian classic authors.
  • The prize fund is RUB 1 mln.
  • The participants' solutions will be used to develop the bank's services, including the creation of virtual assistants and chatbots.

30 July 2018, Moscow - Sberbank announces the beginning of the Classic AI competition as part of its project to develop artificial intelligence. The participants of the competition will develop an algorithm that will create a poem in style of a given author, based on the received part of their text in Russian.

The prize fund of the competition is RUB 1 mln: the winner will receive RUB 500,000, the second and third place participants - RUB 300,000 and RUB 200,000. The poems created with AI technology, will be assessed using two parameters: correspondence to the author's style and given topic.

The competition is being held to support research activity and crowdsourcing of ideas and algorithms in data analysis, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. The solutions developed by the participants will be used to improve the bank's services, including the creation of virtual assistants and chatbots.

First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank Alexander Vedyakhin:

'Today artificial intelligence is our main assistant in almost all of the bank's services, and we want this technology to be understood and trusted. We want to teach everyone to communicate with such systems by taking as the basis the best thing - great Russian poetry.'

All Russian citizens who are older than 18 can take part in the competition. Participants can form teams of up to four people. Participation in the competition is free. You can register for the competition on the website classic.sberbank.ai. Work can be sent until 26 August, inclusively. The results of the competition will be announced on 5 September.

Sberbank has supported research in artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analysis for several years. In March-April 2018, the bank organised the educational project Artificial Intelligence Academy for school students. More than 3,000 teachers and 55,000 students from 7-11 grades took part in it throughout Russia. The final stage was a hackathon in which high school students had to forecast the results of popular video game Dota2. Ten winners received prizes and the possibility to study in the Summer School of the PhysTech Lyceum.

In November 2017, the second annual international competition of the bank on intellectual data analysis Sberbank Data Science Journey, the biggest of its kind in Russia, the CIS and Eastern Europe, finished. The total prize fund was RUB 2 mln. During the competition, its participants had to solve the task of creating a dialogue system. As a result, about 7,000 solutions developed by participants from 21 countries were submitted for the competition.

Disclaimer

Sberbank published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 13:16:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SBERBANK ROSSII PAO
03:17pSBERBANK ROSSII : Classic AI, unique data research and AI competition, starting ..
PU
03:07pSBERBANK ROSSII : offering delivery service for small businesses
PU
07/27SBERBANK ROSSII : DomClick by Sberbank recognised as best service in Russian int..
PU
07/25SBERBANK ROSSII : Private Banking announces new appointment to senior management..
PU
07/23SBERBANK ROSSII : Mentors from Yekaterinburg take part in first intellectual gam..
PU
07/21STRONGPOINT ASA : StrongPoint has been chosen as the exclusive supplier by Sberb..
AQ
07/19SBERBANK ROSSII : launches free instant issue card MIR Momentum
PU
07/18PROVISION OF SERVICES FOR GRANTING T : 1c: Enterprise 8. Server License (X86-64)..
AQ
07/18PROVISION OF SERVICES FOR GRANTING T : License Business "For the Needs of Llc" I..
AQ
07/13SBERBANK ROSSII : helps Ural entrepreneurs enter international market
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/31Sberbank of Russia ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/29Sberbank - A Near Monopoly 
03/16Yandex's Greatest Opportunity 
03/01Sberbank of Russia ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/28Sberbank of Russia's (SBRCY) CEO Herman Gref on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 2 010 B
EBIT 2018 1 238 B
Net income 2018 841 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 8,00%
P/E ratio 2018 5,46
P/E ratio 2019 5,12
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,35x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,23x
Capitalization 4 713 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 304  RUB
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Georgy Ivanovich Luntovsky Deputy Chairman
Nadezhda Yurievna Ivanova Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO75 069
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.50%391 039
BANK OF AMERICA5.22%313 712
WELLS FARGO-3.36%284 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.65%283 496
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.81%241 855
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.