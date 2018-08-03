Sberbank Rossii : Resident of Moscow becomes youngest bonus millionaire

3 August 2018, Moscow - A resident of Moscow who owns a youth card of Sberbank has received a million bonuses of the Thank You from Sberbank loyalty programme under the Thankyoumania promotional campaign. According to the participant, he joined the SberCat group that publishes useful advice on managing personal finances, and there he learned about Thankyoumania. More than 1.1 mln users have taken part in the promotional campaign.

The campaign is based on the principle of a tabletop exploration game with a dice - after rolling the virtual dice, the participant's token advances by the corresponding number of squares where different prizes and gifts from the programme's partners are hidden. The user can exchange bonuses for rolls of the dice or receive them by performing specific tasks. These tasks also include performing actions involving credit or debit cards of Sberbank.

CEO of Thank You from Sberbank programme Andrey Pisarev:

'At Thank You from Sberbank we are introducing elements of gamification because game-based promotional campaigns are becoming more appealing, both to the participants and programme's partners. After the success of the first Thankyoumania, we have increased the number of partners, let participants gain even more discounts, and made a map with more prizes. At the same time, with our campaign, anyone can become a bonus millionaire, even the owners of youthcards.'

Thankyoumania will run from 13 June until 31 August 2018. To participate in it, you should join the Thank You from Sberbank bonus programme and register on game.spasibosb.ru.

Received bonuses can be used as a discount to pay for goods and services of Thank You from Sberbank's partners. You can use them to pay for up to 99% of bills at the programme's partners. Besides shopping, Thank You bonuses can also be used to pay for travel (airline and railway tickets and hotels) and tickets to concerts and other events that are available on Impressions portal.

You can find more information on Thankyoumania on the campaign website.