Sberbank Rossii : and Vnukovo Airport conclude 9 bln rouble transaction

December 25, 2017, Moscow - Sberbank and Vnukovo Airport concluded a transaction to refinance loans issued by other banks worth 9 billion roubles.

'We are pleased that this transaction that is important to our company has been concluded,' said Sberbank's Vice President, Head of CIB's Largest Clients Coverage Department Sergey Babayan. 'The company's management has succeeded in restoring the market positions of Vnukovo Airport in the Moscow Aviation Hub in 2017, and we are confident about the future of the Group's business.'

'This loan will allow Vnukovo International Airport to extend the payment term, and this will have a positive contribution to the long-term development strategy of the airport and improve profitability thanks to the lower rate,' said CFO of Vnukovo Airport Natalya Belyavskaya.