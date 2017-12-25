Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Sberbank Rossii PAO    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK ROSSII PAO (SBER)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Sberbank Rossii : and Vnukovo Airport conclude 9 bln rouble transaction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/25/2017 | 01:59pm CET

December 25, 2017, Moscow - Sberbank and Vnukovo Airport concluded a transaction to refinance loans issued by other banks worth 9 billion roubles.

'We are pleased that this transaction that is important to our company has been concluded,' said Sberbank's Vice President, Head of CIB's Largest Clients Coverage Department Sergey Babayan. 'The company's management has succeeded in restoring the market positions of Vnukovo Airport in the Moscow Aviation Hub in 2017, and we are confident about the future of the Group's business.'

'This loan will allow Vnukovo International Airport to extend the payment term, and this will have a positive contribution to the long-term development strategy of the airport and improve profitability thanks to the lower rate,' said CFO of Vnukovo Airport Natalya Belyavskaya.

Sberbank published this content on 25 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2017 12:59:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SBERBANK ROSSII PAO
01:59p SBERBANK ROSSII : and Vnukovo Airport conclude 9 bln rouble transaction
01:59p SBERBANK ROSSII : launches Invite a Friend campaign for small business
01:49p SBERBANK ROSSII : CIB implements unique tech solution – a mobile client ma..
12/23 Russia's Rosneft and Sistema end their corporate war with $1.7bn settlement
12/23 Russia's Rosneft reaches $1.7 billion settlement with Sistema
12/22 SBERBANK ROSSII : CIB refinances loan to reconstruct hotel in the centre of Mosc..
12/21 SBERBANK ROSSII : begins preparing organisations for secure digital transformati..
12/21 SBERBANK ROSSII : business payment cards are now contactless
12/21 Slovenia to sell its two largest state banks in 2019
12/19 SBERBANK ROSSII : launches new service for small business registration
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12/15 Sberbank of Russia (SBRCY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow
11/29 SBERBANK : 3 Reasons To Buy
11/15 Sberbank of Russia ADR reports Q3 results
10/02 SBERBANK : Does The Leader Of The Russian Banking Industry Have Any Potential Gr..
08/24 Political Risk Sinks An Otherwise Profitable Sberbank
Financials ( RUB)
Sales 2017 1 899 B
EBIT 2017 1 132 B
Net income 2017 733 B
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 4,67%
P/E ratio 2017 6,67
P/E ratio 2018 5,95
Capi. / Sales 2017 2,62x
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,48x
Capitalization 4 969 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 275  RUB
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Sergey Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nikolai Viktorovitch Tsekhomsky Director-Finance & Senior Vice President
Georgy Ivanovich Luntovsky Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nadezhda Yurievna Ivanova Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO85 171
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY24.52%372 822
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMRCL BANK OF CHINA LTD34.24%312 561
BANK OF AMERICA35.20%311 667
WELLS FARGO11.69%303 310
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION32.90%242 969
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.