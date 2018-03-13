Sberbank Rossii : announces Supervisory Board meeting agenda

Sberbank announces Supervisory Board meeting agenda

13 March 2018, Moscow - Sberbank today announces the agenda of its Supervisory Board meeting, which will be held on 20 March.

The Supervisory Board will review the issue of convening the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank on the results of 2017, and will also consider the proposals made by Sberbank shareholders on nominating candidates for the Supervisory Board and Audit Committee, who will be elected at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

During the meeting the Supervisory Board will review the intermediate report on the work of Sberbank's Committee for Minority Shareholders Relations and an analysis of the structure of Sberbank's investor base.

Members of the Supervisory Board will be provided with information about Sberbank's consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as at and for the 12 months ended 31 December 2017.

The Supervisory Board will review information about the implementation of projects to develop retail business at Sberbank, including the development of the Bank's network of branches.

In addition, the Supervisory Board will review a report on the self-assessment of its performance and the performance of its committees in 2017.

