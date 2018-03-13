Log in
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO
Sberbank Rossii : announces Supervisory Board meeting agenda

03/13/2018

Sberbank (SBER)
Sberbank announces Supervisory Board meeting agenda

13-March-2018 / 16:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sberbank announces Supervisory Board meeting agenda

 

13 March 2018, Moscow - Sberbank today announces the agenda of its Supervisory Board meeting, which will be held on 20 March.

 

The Supervisory Board will review the issue of convening the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank on the results of 2017, and will also consider the proposals made by Sberbank shareholders on nominating candidates for the Supervisory Board and Audit Committee, who will be elected at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

 

During the meeting the Supervisory Board will review the intermediate report on the work of Sberbank's Committee for Minority Shareholders Relations and an analysis of the structure of Sberbank's investor base.

 

Members of the Supervisory Board will be provided with information about Sberbank's consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as at and for the 12 months ended 31 December 2017.

 

The Supervisory Board will review information about the implementation of projects to develop retail business at Sberbank, including the development of the Bank's network of branches.

 

In addition, the Supervisory Board will review a report on the self-assessment of its performance and the performance of its committees in 2017.

 

# # #

 

 

Sberbank

Alexander Baziyan

Press office  

Tel. +7(495) 957 5721

[email protected]

 

Sberbank is Russia's largest bank and a leading global financial institution. Sberbank holds almost one third of aggregate Russian banking sector assets, it is the key lender to the national economy and the biggest deposit taker in Russia. The Central Bank of the Russian Federation is the founder and principal shareholder of Sberbank owning 50% of the Bank's authorized capital plus one voting share, with the remaining 50% held by domestic and international investors. Sberbank has more than 145 million customers in 21 countries. Sberbank has the largest distribution network in Russia with almost 15,000 branches, and its international operations include UK, US, CIS, Central and Eastern Europe, India, China, Turkey and other countries.

 

The Bank holds the general banking license No.1481 issued by the Bank of Russia. Official websites of the Bank: www.sberbank.com (Sberbank Group website), www.sberbank.ru.
