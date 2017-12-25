Sberbank Rossii : launches Invite a Friend campaign for small business

December 25, 2017, Moscow - Sberbank has launched a campaign that will allow representatives of small business, who are clients of the bank, to invite their friends to become clients of Sberbank, and thereby gain benefits for themselves and their friends. Existing clients of the bank will be able to use the set of services they are currently subscribed to for free for a month, while the new client will be able to choose any set of services from the existing line. The only set the campaign does not cover is Easy Start, which is already free of charge.

The campaign will run until April 30, 2018, inclusive.

The participation rules are very simple: a client has to send a filled-in mail template from the Sberbank Business Online mobile application to their friend, and after their friend opens a settlement account, they will receive access to one month of Sberbank's services under special conditions.

'We are launching this campaign on the eve of the New Year, a time when we give presents to our nearest and dearest. We are providing our clients with the opportunity to give their friends a gift from Sberbank and get a pleasant bonus, too,' said Anatoly Popov, Sberbank's Senior Vice President. 'We do not impose any limits on the number of the months of free services available for our existing clients. The more friends open settlement accounts at the bank, the more free months our clients get.'

For more information about the Invite a Friend campaign, please see Sberbank's site.