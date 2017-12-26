Log in
Sberbank Rossii : recognised for having most creative advertising

12/26/2017 | 04:14pm CET

December 26, 2017, Moscow - Sberbank has been named creative advertiser of the year for the first time by the Russian Association of Communication Agencies (RACA).

Sberbank's projects - Neighborhoods, Streets, SberbankGo, Palms, Russia Day - have earned a total of 55 awards at prestigious festivals such as Cannes Lions, Golden Drum, Epica Awards, Eurobest, ACDR, ACDE, Red Apple, Ad Black Sea, which allowed Sberbank to accumulate the largest number of points in RACA's rating and take first place.

The RACA rating awards points depending on the importance of a festival and the award that was received at it. A detailed description of how the rating works is provided on RACA's site.

RACA annually puts together a creativity rating of advertising agencies and advertisers.

Sberbank published this content on 26 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2017 15:14:01 UTC.

