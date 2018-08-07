Log in
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO (SBER)
Sberbank Rossii : transfers to electronic interaction with state bodies

08/07/2018 | 01:16pm CEST
  • The System of the Interdepartmental Electronic Interaction (SIEI) allows banks to receive information from state bodies in electronic form, which saves clients' time.
  • Using the SIEI, Sberbank interacts with the Federal Tax Service, theRussian Federal State Statistics Service, and the Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia.

7 August 2018, Moscow - Sberbank continues to transfer all processes of interaction with state bodies to electronic form. Using the System of the Interdepartmental Electronic Interaction (SIEI), Sberbank is already interacting with the Federal Tax Service (extracts from the Uniform State Register of Legal Entities and Unified State Register of Private Entrepreneurs, check of the personal tax reference number, using full name and ID, information on suspension of transactions with the taxpayers' accounts), the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (data on annual financial statements) and the Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia (data to determinate whether there is a legal entity in the list of unscrupulous suppliers).

Before the end of 2018, the bank's integration with the Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre and Cartography's services to receive extracts from the Unified State Register of Taxpayers will be finished, and the transfer to paperless interaction with the Ministry of Agriculture on the subsidy programmes for entrepreneurs will take place.

Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank Anatoly Popov:

'In Russia we are implementing the Digital Economy programme that is aimed at digitalising all interactions between citizens, the state and business. We support this programme and, of course, we start with ourselves. Paperless document management helps, first of all, to save the time of our clients. I would like to note that all information on personal data is only provided to the bank by the state bodies with the consent of the client.'

On 3 October 2017, the government of the Russian Federation approved amendments to Order No. 1471-r, which provide banks access to twenty new types of documents and data on individuals and legal entities, using the SIEI. Thus, the government of Russia supported Sberbank's offer to transfer interaction between the banks and state bodies to electronic form.

Disclaimer

Sberbank published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 11:15:01 UTC
