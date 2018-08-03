Log in
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO
Sberbank: Russians spent 2,000 roubles a month on clothes this summer

08/03/2018 | 02:16pm CEST
  • In July 2018 the frequency of Russians' purchases at clothes shops increased by 13% vs. June, but the frequency of footwear sales fell by 12%.
  • The average bill during the period fell by 8% for clothes and 3% for footwear due to seasonal discounts.
  • Clothes shops' revenue increased by 3% month-on-month, whilst footwear shops recorded a 14% decline in revenue.
  • The average bill for clothes was 2,000-2,100 roubles, and for shoes - 1,600-1,700 roubles.

3 August 2018, Moscow - Sberbank subsidiary Platforma OFD has conducted research* into the consumer behaviour of Russians during the period of summer discounts on clothing and shoes in the country's shops.

The study of fashion industry sales in June and July 2018 shows that Russians bought clothes 13% more often in July (compared to June) thanks to seasonal discounts and special offers, whilst the average bill fell by 8%. Footwear, however, was purchased 12% less often and the average bill decreased by 3% month-on-month.

The revenue of clothes shops increased by 3% month-on-month, whilst footwear shops recorded a 14% decline in revenue.

In July the average bill for clothes was 2,000-2,100 roubles, with the biggest average bills recorded in the Kamchatka Region, Magadan Region, Moscow and Saint Petersburg at over 3,600 roubles. In terms of footwear purchases, the average bill was 1,600-1,700 roubles, with consumers in Saint Petersburg, the Kaluga Region, Sakhalin Region and Tomsk Region spending an average of more than 2,600 roubles.

The leaders in terms of clothing and footwear sales were Moscow, the Moscow Region, Saint Petersburg, the Krasnodar Region, the Novosibirsk Region, and the Republic of Tatarstan.

The most popular items of clothing were trousers and jeans, followed by shirts, t-shirts, dresses, blazers and Bermuda shorts. In terms of footwear, most often consumers purchased women's shoes, sandals, open toe shoes, men's Oxford shoes, and women's high top sneakers.

Alexey Barov, CEO of Platforma OFD fiscal data operator:

'During the mid-summer period, fashion industry stores usually offer discounts of 70% and more, roll out special offers of the three-for-the-price-of-two kind, and hold other promotions. Over the years consumers have developed a habit of buying during this summer discount period. Retailers, on the other hand, are learning to work more closely with consumer behaviour and look at the bigger picture in terms of sales data. This helps maintain demand during periods of seasonal decline, and even increase sales of a range of products. It's also worth noting that this summer sales in the fashion segment were also boosted by the World Cup, especially in the tournament's host cities.'

*Research is based on official sales data supplied by more than 600,000 point of sale devices nationwide.

Disclaimer

Sberbank published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 12:15:08 UTC
