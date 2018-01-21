Log in
SCANA CORPORATION (SCG)
Report
SCANA : Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., Acuity Brands, Inc., Aradigm Corporation, Intel Corporation, SCANA Corporation, Tesaro, Inc. and Tucows Inc.

01/21/2018 | 06:51am CET

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations by AMC and certain of its officers in connection with AMC's Registration Statement and Prospectus pertaining to its acquisition of Carmike Cinemas.

If you are an AMC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations by AYI and certain of its officers in connection with AYI's financial results.

If you are an AYI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Aradigm Corporation (ARDM)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations by ARDM and certain of its officers and/or directors in connection with the Company's NDA for Linhaliq.

If you are an ARDM investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Intel Corporation (INTC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces an investigation into possible securities law violations by INTC and certain of its officers regarding a fundamental design flaw that may have exposed Intel chips to possible exploit by hackers.

If you are an INTC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

SCANA Corporation (SCG)

Lifshitz & Miller announces an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties by the board in connection with SCG's proposed sale to Dominion Energy, Inc. for 0.6690 Dominion shares per SCG share.

If you are a SCG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Tesaro, Inc. (TSRO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations by certain officers of TSRO regarding received reports of "[a]naphylaxis, anaphylactic shock and other serious hypersensitivity reactions" relating to its intravenous formulation of Varubi.

If you are an TSRO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Tucows Inc. (TCX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces an investigation into possible securities law violations by TCX and certain of its officers and/or directors in connection with a January 8, 2018 Copperfield Research report stating TCX failed to disclose a lawsuit which would imminently result in loss of revenue.

If you are a TCX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2018 Lifshitz & Miller LLP.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz & Miller LLP, 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz & Miller LLP
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz--miller-llp-announces-investigation-of-amc-entertainment-holdings-inc-acuity-brands-inc-aradigm-corporation-intel-corporation-scana-corporation-tesaro-inc-and-tucows-inc-300585630.html

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2018
