Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Scandic Hotels Group AB    SHOT   SE0007640156

SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB (SHOT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Scandic Hotels : Unique partnerships and new app when Scandic launches new loyalty program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2018 | 08:40am CET

A brand new app, better benefits, exciting new partnerships, more ways of spending accrued loyalty points - a lot of things are new when Scandic Hotels re-launches the Nordic region's largest loyalty program in the hotel industry.

The loyalty program Scandic Friends was launched by Scandic 2008. During its ten years, the program has been continuously developed with a number of benefits and is today the industry's biggest and most popular loyalty program.

- Every day, all our 16,000 employees works hard to create great hotel experiences for all of our guests, and our loyalty program is a big part of that offering. With this re-launch we will be able to offer our guest even better benefits and hotel experiences, says Even Frydenberg, President & CEO at Scandic Hotels Group.

A handful new partnerships are an important part of the new Scandic Friends program. Through the collaboration with Live Nation and Ticketmaster, Scandic will be able to get tickets for its members to big events and concerts and offer them the exclusive backstage access and to even meet the artists.

With global car hire company Hertz, Scandic is the only hotel company in the Nordics that can have the private guests rental car delivered straight to the hotels. And with a deepened collaboration with Save the Children, Scandic members will be able to donate accrued loyalty points that turns into money to support local programs in each country.

- We want to create better experiences and make it easier for our members in every way possible. From simplifying car rentals to money-cant-buy music experiences to being able to spend or donate loyalty points accrued by staying at our hotels. Simply put - we have built a loyalty program that activates and engages our guests and that will tailor our offerings and services to their needs, says Alvin Argus, VP Loyalty & Partners at Scandic hotels Group.

Besides the actual reward nights and partial payment of reward nights, members will now be able to pay for hotel extras or use the points with the new partners.

The new Scandic app
Together with the launch of the new Scandic Friends loyalty program, a new Scandic app is launched on the 30th of January. Through the app, guests can get access to the best prices and offers and can easily book a hotel room in any Scandic hotel in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Germany or Poland with a complete overview of room availability and rates.

Once booked, the guests can keep track of bookings and loyalty points, find out how to navigate to the hotel, view the restaurant menus for the hotel they are staying at and much more.

The Scandic app will be available in English, Danish, Finish, German, Norwegian and Swedish in every country that supports the App Store or Google Play.

For more information, please contact:
Elin Westin, Director of Communication, Scandic Hotels Group
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +46 702 777526

Scandic Hotels Group AB published this content on 30 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2018 07:39:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB
08:40a SCANDIC HOTELS : Unique partnerships and new app when Scandic launches new loyal..
01/19 SCANDIC HOTELS : guests can now donate loyalty points to Save the Children
01/16 SCANDIC HOTELS : predicts lower earnings for the fourth quarter
01/05 SCANDIC HOTELS : to open new property in Frankfurt
01/04 SCANDIC HOTELS : to open new property in Frankfurt
2017 SCANDIC HOTELS : completes acquisition of Restel
2017 SCANDIC HOTELS : to open one of Frankfurt’s largest conference hotels
2017 SCANDIC HOTELS : to open one of Frankfurt's largest conference hotels
2017 SCANDIC HOTELS : The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority approves Scandic..
2017 SCANDIC HOTELS : The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority approves Scandic..
More news
Financials ( SEK)
Sales 2017 14 488 M
EBIT 2017 1 006 M
Net income 2017 687 M
Debt 2017 3 700 M
Yield 2017 4,01%
P/E ratio 2017 13,50
P/E ratio 2018 13,93
EV / Sales 2017 0,87x
EV / Sales 2018 0,72x
Capitalization 8 908 M
Chart SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB
Duration : Period :
Scandic Hotels Group AB Technical Analysis Chart | SHOT | SE0007640156 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 104  SEK
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Even Frydenberg President & Chief Executive Officer
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Jan Johansson Chief Financial Officer
Eva Kristina Moen Adolfsson Independent Director
Per Georg Braathen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB-27.81%1 127
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL8.41%53 954
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC9.80%27 925
ACCOR6.56%16 353
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC0.91%12 818
WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE7.85%12 668
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.