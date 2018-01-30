Scandic Hotels : Unique partnerships and new app when Scandic launches new loyalty program

A brand new app, better benefits, exciting new partnerships, more ways of spending accrued loyalty points - a lot of things are new when Scandic Hotels re-launches the Nordic region's largest loyalty program in the hotel industry.

The loyalty program Scandic Friends was launched by Scandic 2008. During its ten years, the program has been continuously developed with a number of benefits and is today the industry's biggest and most popular loyalty program.

- Every day, all our 16,000 employees works hard to create great hotel experiences for all of our guests, and our loyalty program is a big part of that offering. With this re-launch we will be able to offer our guest even better benefits and hotel experiences, says Even Frydenberg, President & CEO at Scandic Hotels Group.



A handful new partnerships are an important part of the new Scandic Friends program. Through the collaboration with Live Nation and Ticketmaster, Scandic will be able to get tickets for its members to big events and concerts and offer them the exclusive backstage access and to even meet the artists.

With global car hire company Hertz, Scandic is the only hotel company in the Nordics that can have the private guests rental car delivered straight to the hotels. And with a deepened collaboration with Save the Children, Scandic members will be able to donate accrued loyalty points that turns into money to support local programs in each country.

- We want to create better experiences and make it easier for our members in every way possible. From simplifying car rentals to money-cant-buy music experiences to being able to spend or donate loyalty points accrued by staying at our hotels. Simply put - we have built a loyalty program that activates and engages our guests and that will tailor our offerings and services to their needs, says Alvin Argus, VP Loyalty & Partners at Scandic hotels Group.

Besides the actual reward nights and partial payment of reward nights, members will now be able to pay for hotel extras or use the points with the new partners.

The new Scandic app

Together with the launch of the new Scandic Friends loyalty program, a new Scandic app is launched on the 30th of January. Through the app, guests can get access to the best prices and offers and can easily book a hotel room in any Scandic hotel in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Germany or Poland with a complete overview of room availability and rates.

Once booked, the guests can keep track of bookings and loyalty points, find out how to navigate to the hotel, view the restaurant menus for the hotel they are staying at and much more.

The Scandic app will be available in English, Danish, Finish, German, Norwegian and Swedish in every country that supports the App Store or Google Play.

