Schaffner A : Schaffner Holding AG

01/11/2018 | 06:24pm CET

Luterbach, 11 January 2018 - At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Schaffner Holding AG on 11 January 2018, shareholders accepted all proposals of the Board of Directors. In particular, the AGM also approved the distribution of CHF 6.50 net per share, from free reserves for additional paid-in capital. The distribution is exempt from Swiss anticipatory tax and will be paid out beginning on 17 January 2018.

Elections

The shareholders of Schaffner Holding AG re-elected Urs Kaufmann as a member and as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a term ending at the conclusion of the next AGM. As well, the existing Board members Philipp Buhofer, Gerhard Pegam, Suzanne Thoma and Georg Wechsler, were re-elected for the same period. Urs Kaufmann (committee chairman), Philipp Buhofer and Suzanne Thoma are the members of the Compensation Committee until the end of the next AGM. The shareholders also appointed the lawyer and notary Dr. iur. Wolfgang Salzmann as the independent proxy for a term ending at the conclusion of the next AGM, and reappointed BDO AG, Solothurn, as the external auditors for fiscal year 2017/18.

Compensation

The shareholders accepted the compensation report for fiscal year 2016/17 in a non-binding, consultative vote. For the compensation of the five-member Board of Directors, the shareholders approved a maximum aggregate amount of CHF 600,000 for the period to the next AGM. For the compensation of the Executive Committee, which is made up of the Chief Executive Officer and three other members, the shareholders set a maximum aggregate amount of CHF 3,200,000 for fiscal year 2018/19.

Contacts

Marc Aeschlimann

Chief Executive Officer

T +41 32 681 66 06

[email protected]

Kurt Ledermann

Chief Financial Officer

T +41 32 681 66 08

[email protected]

Financial calendar

9 May 2018

6 December 2018

15 January 2019

Publication of half-year report 2017/18

Publication of annual report 2017/18

23rd Annual General Meeting

Schaffner Holding AG published this content on 11 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2018 17:24:04 UTC.

