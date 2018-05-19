Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Schmolz&Bickenbach AG    STLN   CH0005795668

SCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH AG (STLN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG – termination of shareholders’ agreement-

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/19/2018 | 09:20am CEST

SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG - termination of shareholders' agreement

Lucerne, May 19, 2018 - SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG, a global leader in special long steel, has today announced the termination of the shareholders' agreement between the two shareholders Renova Group and SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH Beteiligungs GmbH. After the termination of the shareholders' agreement, the two parties remain shareholders of SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG.

SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH was informed by the two parties that they terminated the existing shareholders' agreement with regard to the company with immediate effect. The corresponding disclosure report shows that Liwet Holding AG and Renova Innovation Technologies Ltd. (Renova Group) together hold a total of 26.90% of the voting rights in the company. According to information available to the company, SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH Beteiligungs GmbH holds 10.09% of the voting rights.

- end -

For further information:

Dr Ulrich Steiner, Vice President Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Phone +41 (0)41 581 4120

[email protected]

www.schmolz-bickenbach.com

About SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH

The SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH Group is today one of the world's leading providers of individual solutions in the special long steel products sector. The Group is one of the leading manufacturers of tool steel and non-corrosive long steel on the global market and one of the two largest companies in Europe for alloyed and high-alloyed constructional steel. With more than 10 000 employees and its own production and distribution companies in 30 countries on 5 continents, the company guarantees global support and supply for its customers and offers them a complete portfolio of production and sales & services around the world. Customers benefit from the company's technological expertise, consistently high product quality around the world as well as detailed knowledge of local markets.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
[email protected]
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH AG
03:53pVIKTOR VEKSELBERG : Sanctions-hit Vekselberg repays 1 billion Swiss francs credi..
RE
09:30aSCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH : SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG – termination of shareholders..
PU
09:20aSCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG – termination of shareholders’ agreement-
TE
09:16aSCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH : SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG – termination of shareholders..
AQ
05/18VIKTOR VEKSELBERG : Sanctioned Russian oligarch Vekselberg cuts Swiss stakes
RE
05/08SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH off to a strong start in 2018
TE
05/08SCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH : SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH off to a strong start in 2018
AQ
05/02SCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH : Invitation to Conference Call on the First Quarter 2018 Res..
PU
04/26SCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH : Results of the Annual General Meeting of SCHMOLZ + BICKENBA..
PU
04/26Results of the Annual General Meeting of SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG
TE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 216 M
EBIT 2018 105 M
Net income 2018 59,3 M
Debt 2018 649 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 13,62
P/E ratio 2019 11,72
EV / Sales 2018 0,40x
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
Capitalization 644 M
Chart SCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH AG
Duration : Period :
Schmolz&Bickenbach AG Technical Analysis Chart | STLN | CH0005795668 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,81 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clemens Iller Chief Executive Officer
Edwin Eichler Chairman
Matthias Wellhausen Chief Financial Officer
Marco Musetti Vice Chairman
Michael Büchter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH AG-2.98%758
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.0.81%30 660
JFE HOLDINGS, INC.-9.56%13 787
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%12 387
JSW STEEL LIMITED17.84%11 798
EVRAZ47.71%9 821
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.