Schmolz&Bickenbach : SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG – termination of shareholders’ agreement

19. May 2018
Lucerne, May 19, 2018- SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG,a global leader in special long steel, has today announced the termination of the shareholders' agreement between the two shareholders Renova Group and SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH Beteiligungs GmbH. After the termination of the shareholders' agreement, the two parties remain shareholders of SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG.
SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH was informed by the two parties that they terminated the existing shareholders' agreement with regard to the company with immediate effect. The corresponding disclosure report shows that Liwet Holding AG and Renova Innovation Technologies Ltd. (Renova Group) together hold a total of 26.90% of the voting rights in the company. According to information available to the company, SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH Beteiligungs GmbH holds 10.09% of the voting rights.
