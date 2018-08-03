Log in
SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC (SNDR)
SCHNEIDER NATIO : Elects James L. Welch to Its Board of Directors
BU
08/02SCHNEIDER NATIO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02SCHNEIDER NATIO : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
Schneider National : Elects James L. Welch to Its Board of Directors

08/03/2018

The Board of Directors of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) announced today that it has increased the number of directors on the Board to 10 and appointed James L. Welch as a director. The Board also appointed Welch to Schneider’s Governance Committee and the Audit Committee.

Welch served as Chief Executive Officer of YRC Worldwide, a $5 billion transportation company providing LTL transportation services throughout North America, from July 2011 until April 2018. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from West Texas A&M University. In addition, he has attended the Executive Development Program at Yale University and the Center for Service Leadership at Arizona State University.

He has been involved in the LTL industry for more than 35 years and the transportation industry for 40 years. Prior to returning to YRC Worldwide in 2011, he was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Dynamex Inc., a position he took following a 29-year career at Yellow Transportation, a YRC Worldwide subsidiary. He began his career with Yellow when he was 23 and rose through the ranks to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer from 2000-2007.

Welch is also a Director at SkyWest, Inc. since 2007 and serves on the Audit, Governance and Safety committees.

Previously he served as an Independent Director at Dynamex, Inc. (2008-2011), Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (2009-2011), Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (2008-2011) and Erickson Air-Crane (2012-2016).

About Schneider

Schneider is a leading transportation and logistics services company providing a broad portfolio of premier truckload, intermodal and logistics solutions and operating one of the largest for-hire trucking fleets in North America.


© Business Wire 2018
Latest news on SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC
11:01pSCHNEIDER NATIONAL : Elects James L. Welch to Its Board of Directors
BU
08:02pSCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Even..
AQ
07:08pSCHNEIDER NATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
08/02SCHNEIDER NATIONAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
08/02SCHNEIDER NATIONAL : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
08/02SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC : Schneider National, Inc. Class B to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/01SCHNEIDER NATIONAL : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
08/01SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
07/30EMWNEWS.COM : EMW Transportation News, GoFundMe. United States Motor Carriers. S..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02Schneider National on watch after guidance boost 
08/02Schneider National beats by $0.04, beats on revenue 
08/01Notable earnings before Thursday?s open 
08/01Schneider National declares $0.06 dividend 
07/19After Hours Gainers / Losers (7/19/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 908 M
EBIT 2018 370 M
Net income 2018 260 M
Debt 2018 5,44 M
Yield 2018 0,83%
P/E ratio 2018 19,15
P/E ratio 2019 16,64
EV / Sales 2018 0,95x
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
Capitalization 4 638 M
Chart SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
Schneider National Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 31,8 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher B. Lofgren President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Sullivan Chairman
Mark Rourke Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen L. Bruffett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shaleen Devgun Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC-1.61%4 638
UNION PACIFIC11.81%109 719
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY11.59%65 068
CSX CORPORATION29.23%60 649
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION16.85%47 447
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED14.56%28 423
