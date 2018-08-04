Log in
SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. (SCHN)
Schnitzer Steel Industries : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/04/2018

The Board of Directors of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCHN) declared a cash dividend of $0.1875 per common share, payable on August 27, 2018, to shareholders of record on August 13, 2018. Schnitzer has paid a dividend every quarter since going public in November 1993.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products in North America with operating facilities located in 23 states, Puerto Rico and Western Canada. Schnitzer has seven deep water export facilities located on both the East and West Coasts and in Hawaii and Puerto Rico. The Company's integrated operating platform also includes auto parts stores with approximately 5 million annual retail visits. The Company's steel manufacturing operations produce finished steel products, including rebar, wire rod and other specialty products. The Company began operations in 1906 in Portland, Oregon.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 337 M
EBIT 2018 152 M
Net income 2018 141 M
Debt 2018 127 M
Yield 2018 2,33%
P/E ratio 2018 6,57
P/E ratio 2019 10,45
EV / Sales 2018 0,43x
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
Capitalization 887 M
Chart SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 39,0 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tamara L. Lundgren President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Carter Chairman
Richard D. Peach SVP, Chief Financial Officer & Chief-Operations
Judith Ann Johansen Independent Director
William D. Larsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.-1.79%887
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-4.17%27 105
JFE HOLDINGS, INC.-9.60%13 717
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%12 844
JSW STEEL LIMITED22.59%11 526
EVRAZ57.71%10 426
