SCHOOL SPECIALTY, INC.
School Specialty Sets Date for Its Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results

08/02/2018 | 02:46pm CEST

GREENVILLE, Wis., Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- School Specialty, Inc., (OTCQB:SCOO) (“School Specialty”, “SSI” or “the Company”), home of the 21st Century Safe School™ and leading provider of innovative solutions that support integrated learning environments for improved student social, emotional, mental and physical well-being, today announced that it will be reporting its financial results for its fiscal 2018 second quarter ended June 30, 2018 on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

The Company will be hosting a teleconference and webcast on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results and outlook. Speaking from management will be Joseph M. Yorio, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ryan M. Bohr, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Kevin Baehler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. 

Conference Call Information:

Toll-free number: 844-882-7832 / International number: 574-990-9706 / Conference ID: 8274535
Interested parties can also participate on the webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of School Specialty’s website at http://investors.schoolspecialty.com. For those who are unable to participate on the live conference call and webcast, a replay will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call.

Replay Information:

Replay number: 855-859-2056 / International replay number: 404-537-3406 / Conference ID: 8274535

About School Specialty, Inc.
School Specialty designs, develops and delivers the broadest assortment of innovative and proprietary products, programs and services to the education marketplace, including essential classroom supplies, furniture, educational technology, supplemental learning resources, science-based curriculum, and evidence-based safety training & security. The Company applies its unmatched team of subject-matter experts and customized planning, development and project management tools to deliver this assortment as the 21st Century Safe School™, a concept built around best-practice school environments that support the social, emotional, mental, and physical safety of children – improving both their learning outcomes and school district performance.

School Specialty serves the U.S. and Canada through a comprehensive network of distribution centers powered by a multi-channel approach. For more information, visit  https://corporate.schoolspecialty.com/ or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest. Find ideas, resources and inspiration by visiting our blog: https://blog.schoolspecialty.com/.

Company Contact:
Kevin Baehler 
[email protected]  
Tel: 920-882-5882

Investor and Media Relations Contact:
Glenn Wiener
[email protected]
Tel: 212-786-6011

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph M. Yorio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gus D. Halas Chairman
Ryan M. Bohr Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin L. Baehler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steve Martinez Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHOOL SPECIALTY, INC.135
BIC-19.65%4 439
MSA SAFETY INC30.13%3 866
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD-3.63%2 846
COTT CORP-1.53%2 239
SHENZHEN SELEN SCIENCE & TECHNLGY CO LTD--.--%1 987
