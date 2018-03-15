Schweizerische Nationalbank : As Swiss Economy Blooms, Central Bank Presents a Quandary

By Brian Blackstone

Switzerland is facing a dilemma: the economy is growing but the central bank is still in crisis mode.

It is a contradiction that confronts many other wealthy economies in Europe, but it is one that is particularly striking in Switzerland. The Swiss economy is on the up but the Swiss National Bank has kept the deposit rate at its current level since January 2015, when the bank also unexpectedly abandoned a ceiling on the franc's value against the euro. On Thursday, the SNB kept its key policy at minus 0.75%.

"The negative interest rate and the SNB's willingness to intervene in the foreign exchange market as necessary therefore remain essential. This keeps the attractiveness of Swiss franc investments low and eases pressure on the currency," the SNB said Thursday. The euro traded at 1.1690 francs after the decision, little changed from Wednesday.

Yet after a soft patch early last year, Swiss gross domestic product has expanded into the 2% annualized range recently. The unemployment rate was just 3.2% in January. Its trade surplus was 35 billion francs ($37.04 billion) last year, roughly 5% of Swiss GDP.

In its policy statement Thursday, the SNB said it expects Swiss GDP to expand around 2% this year amid a broader pickup in the global economy. Unemployment should decline gradually, it said, while inflation is expected to accelerate to 2.2% by the end of 2020.

It is an enviable mix. Yet against this favorable backdrop, such a deeply negative deposit rate -- coupled with the SNB's reiteration that it is willing to intervene in currency markets to weaken the franc if needed -- seems out of place especially with Swiss policy makers still not even outlining a pathway to tighter policy.

"I think that SNB runs the risk of falling behind the curve as the global economy is recovering," said Stefan Gerlach, chief economist at EFG Bank and former deputy governor of Ireland's central bank.

It isn't alone. Sweden and Denmark -- which like Switzerland are outside the eurozone -- also have negative policy rates despite healthy economies. Norway's policy rate is just 0.5% but unlike the Swiss, its central bank on Thursday signaled that it may raise interest rates soon.

Within the eurozone, Germany's strong economy appears at odds with the -0.4% deposit rate and quantitative easing program that the ECB has installed for the euro area as a whole. The Federal Reserve has raised interest five times in two-plus years, but at a range of 1.25-1.5%, the Fed-funds rate is quite low.

The SNB is constrained in raising interest rates by a trio of forces: the strong franc; low inflation; and the ECB.

The euro fetched around 1.17 early Thursday. Though stronger than it was a year ago against the Swiss currency, the euro remains well below the 1.4 franc to 1.6 franc range before the eurozone's debt crisis escalated in 2010. That has made Swiss products more expensive in Europe, the source of much of the country's exports.

Meanwhile, annual inflation was just 0.6% in February, well below rate in the U.S. and Europe. Unlike the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and others, the SNB doesn't target 2% inflation. It has a broader goal of keeping inflation under 2%, making it less necessary to respond to superlow inflation with easy-money policies.

Still, with price pressures so low, the SNB has little to fear from an inflation standpoint by keeping rates negative.

But there are other consequences, particularly on housing. The residential investment property sector "is subject to the risk of a price correction over the medium term" given its strong growth in recent years, the SNB said Thursday.

Yet it is difficult for the Swiss to use interest rates to prick potential housing bubbles. Because Switzerland is a small, open economy highly dependent on Europe, the SNB is sensitive to policies taken by the ECB. As a result, many economists think the SNB will wait for the ECB to start raising rates before doing so itself, and the ECB has signaled it is no rush to increase its own negative deposit rate. The ECB is in the process of gradually scaling back its asset-purchase program.

The SNB's inaction "is far from a catastrophe, but it would be desirable to talk about how they'll adjust policy," said Mr. Gerlach.

Write to Brian Blackstone at [email protected]