Scientific Games : Canada's OLG Extends Instant Games Contract With Scientific Games

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") today announced that Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation ("OLG"), the Ontario, Canada-based government agency that manages gaming, lottery, and internet gaming, as well as bingo and other electronic gaming in charitable gaming centers throughout the province, has extended its Canadian subsidiary's contract as one of OLG's instant games providers until July 31, 2022.

"Scientific Games is delighted to continue our work supplying instant games to OLG," said John Schulz, Senior Vice President, Instant Products for Scientific Games. "For many years, Scientific Games and its predecessor companies have been proud to offer highly secure, responsible games that generate revenue for OLG and the province of Ontario."

Since 1975, OLG has contributed nearly $47 billion to the province of Ontario.

Players enjoy the Company's instant games offered in the province, including those themed to licensed properties such as SCRABBLE™, WORDS WITH FRIENDS™ and AMC® THE WALKING DEAD®.

"Scientific Games is a trusted lottery supplier for OLG and we look forward to innovative and exciting instant games that will engage our customers and generate revenue for the province," said Randy Weyersberg, Vice President, Lottery Marketing and Planning for OLG.

Since developing the industry's first secure instant lottery game in 1974, Scientific Games is the largest lottery instant games supplier in the world. The Company provides games, technology and services to more than 150 lotteries globally.

© 2018 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

The Walking Dead © 2018 AMC Film Holdings LLC. All Rights Reserved.

SCRABBLE, the associated logo, the design of the distinctive SCRABBLE brand game board, and the distinctive letter tile designs are trademarks of Hasbro in the United States and Canada. © 2018 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro

Words With Friends and the Words With Friends logo are trademarks of Zynga, Inc. 2018 Zynga Inc. All rights reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in gaming entertainment offering the industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. The company is #1 in technology-based gaming systems, digital real-money gaming and sports betting platforms, casino table games and utility products and lottery instant games, and a leading provider of games, systems and services for casino, lottery and social gaming. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit www.scientificgames.com

Company Contacts

Lottery Communications:

Therese Minella (770) 825-4219

Investor Relations:

Michael Quartieri (702) 532-7658

Corporate Communications:

Susan Cartwright (702) 532-7981

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the SEC, including the Company's current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2018 (including under the headings "Forward Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canadas-olg-extends-instant-games-contract-with-scientific-games-300652120.html

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation