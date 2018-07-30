Log in
SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP (SGMS)
  News  
Scientific Games : Signs Sports Betting Deal With Caesars Entertainment

07/30/2018

LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") announced today that it will partner with Caesars Entertainment Corporation ("Caesars") to provide its OpenBet™ sportsbook platform in New Jersey and Mississippi. As the leading international sportsbook provider, Scientific Games is uniquely qualified to help Caesars capitalize on the U.S. sports betting opportunity. Scientific Games will bring its solutions to Caesars' Atlantic City, Gulf Coast, and Tunica properties in July and August of 2018.

Barry Cottle, President and Chief Executive Officer at Scientific Games, said, "We are excited that Caesars chose Scientific Games' OpenBet sportsbook technology to provide the company and its players with our advanced, proven sports betting platform. This is a pivotal deal that will shape the U.S. sports betting landscape for years to come. Together, we will usher in a new era for gaming in the U.S. and welcome thousands of new players into the sports betting market. With OpenBet, our powerful and robust sportsbook platform, Caesars will have a truly open platform and end-to-end product suite that delivers the very best and flexible solutions. Our SG Digital team is excited to help Caesars build for the future, as they expand their sports betting across land-based, digital and mobile platforms into newly regulated markets."

Scientific Games will provide its proven OpenBet product suite to Caesars, enabling industry leading technology and dynamic on-property experiences for Caesars patrons. OpenBet has proven success managing the largest share of the world's online bets, more than 2 billion online bets annually. OpenBet is the platform of choice for the world's largest sportsbook operators due to the platform's feature richness and reliability in managing a high volume of transactions at the most demanding times. In the recent World Cup, Scientific Games' platform processed over 177 MM bets in the U.K., accepted 4.4 MM bets on a single match, when England played against Columbia, and managed one customer's peak wager levels at 18,000 bets per minute with no reported issues. The Company's SG Digital division will provide Caesars' players with proven success, quality, flexibility, reliability and a robust back-end system and seamless user interface that empowers players with an unmatched betting experience.

© 2018 Scientific Games Corporation.  All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is the global leader in technology-based gaming systems, table games, table products and instant games and a leader in products, services and content for gaming, lottery and interactive gaming markets. Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, creative content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. Today, we offer customers a fully integrated portfolio of technology platforms, robust systems, engaging content and unrivalled professional services. For more information, please visit www.scientificgames.com.

Company Contacts:

Investor Relations:
Scientific Games: Michael Quartieri +1 702-532-7658
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer 
[email protected]

Media Relations:
Scientific Games:  Susan Cartwright +1 702-532-7981
VP, Corporate Communications 
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the SEC, including the Company's current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 3, 2017 (including under the headings "Forward Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Scientific Games Corporation

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scientific-games-signs-sports-betting-deal-with-caesars-entertainment-300688658.html

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
