Scientific Games : Wins Two International Awards For Corporate Social Responsibility

LAS VEGAS, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") today announced the Company has received two 2018 Communitas Awards honoring excellence in corporate social responsibility for ethical and environmental sustainability and for community service. The international Communitas Awards recognize exceptional businesses, organizations and individuals whose commitment sets them apart from their competition by changing the way they do business to benefit their employees, communities and the environment. The Communitas Awards are inspired by the vision of a better world through volunteerism, investment and ethical, sustainable business practices.

"We are extremely honored to be recognized for our global corporate social responsibility efforts," said Kevin Sheehan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Scientific Games. "With more than 10,000 employees worldwide, Scientific Games strives to better our communities and planet by supporting programs and policies in the areas of corporate governance, responsible gaming, diversity and inclusion, environmental sustainability, supply chain integrity, charitable giving and volunteerism."

In the 2018 Communitas Awards, Scientific Games received an Excellence in Ethical and Environmental Responsibility Award in the "Green Initiatives" category. As a global leader in gaming entertainment for casino, lottery, social and digital gaming, the Company believes in building sustainability into business processes and functions. The world's largest provider of lottery instant "scratch" games, Scientific Games uses environmentally responsible practices to print and manufacture in ISO 14001-certified manufacturing facilities. Additionally, the Company proactively mitigates its impact on the environment, reducing air and water pollution, waste to landfill and energy use in its 207 global facilities and offices across 25 countries.

Scientific Games also received an Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility Award in the "Making A Difference" category for its major humanitarian relief effort to send aid to Puerto Rico after back-to-back hurricanes devastated the U.S. island territory in September 2017. An employee-led effort resulted in more than 32 tons of water, food and supplies that Scientific Games airlifted and shipped to the devastated island and raised nearly $90,000 to help the recovery in Puerto Rico.

"This remarkable, grassroots humanitarian relief effort is tangible proof of how our employees truly care about others and are making a difference not only in their own community, but also in the communities of our global family," said Sheehan.

Since 2010, the Communitas Awards have honored excellence in social responsibility and community service among individuals and organizations.

