SCOR SE (SCR)
Scor : announces the publication of its interim financial report for the six months ended June 30, 2018

07/26/2018 | 07:20am CEST

Press Release
July 26, 2018 - N° 16

SCOR announces the publication of its interim financial report for the six months ended June 30, 2018

SCOR announces the public release and the filing with the Autorité des marchés financiers of its interim financial report for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

The interim financial report for the six months ended June 30, 2018, is available on the company's website at www.scor.com.

*

*         *

Contact details

Marie-Laurence Bouchon
Group Head of Communications
+33 (0)1 58 44 75 43
[email protected]

Ian Kelly
Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0)203 207 8561
[email protected]

http://www.scor.com/

Twitter: @SCOR_SE

Forward-looking statements

SCOR does not communicate "profit forecasts" in the sense of Article 2 of (EC) Regulation n°809/2004 of the European Commission. Thus, any forward-looking statements contained in this communication should not be held as corresponding to such profit forecasts. Information in this communication may include "forward-looking statements", including but not limited to statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on certain assumptions and include any statement which does not directly relate to a historical fact or current fact. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as, without limitation, "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "foresee", "intend", "may increase" and "may fluctuate" and similar expressions or by future or conditional verbs such as, without limitations, "will", "should", "would" and "could." Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, on the one hand, to differ from any results expressed or implied by the present communication, on the other hand.

Please refer to the 2017 reference document filed on February 23, 2018, under number D.18-0072 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) posted on SCOR's website www.scor.com (the "Document de Référence"), for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect the business of the SCOR Group. As a result of the extreme and unprecedented volatility and disruption of the current global financial crisis, SCOR is exposed to significant financial, capital market and other risks, including movements in interest rates, credit spreads, equity prices, and currency movements, changes in rating agency policies or practices, and the lowering or loss of financial strength or other ratings.

The Group's financial information is prepared on the basis of IFRS and interpretations issued and approved by the European Union. This financial information does not constitute a set of financial statements for an interim period as defined by IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting".

 

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SCOR via Globenewswire
