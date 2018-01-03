Press Release

3 January 2018 - N° 1

SCOR completes the acquisition of MutRé

SCOR has completed the increase of its stake in MutRé S.A. to 100%. The finalization of this transaction took place as indicated in the Group's press release of 17 July 2017.

The acquisition of MutRé, which will have an accretive impact on SCOR's ROE and earnings per share, is in line with the strategic plan "Vision in Action" and its profitability and solvency targets.

This acquisition fully respects SCOR's close historical relationships with its mutual insurance partners.

The acquisition of MutRé will enable SCOR, which has been a major technical and commercial partner of MutRé S.A. since the company was created in 1998, to strengthen its Life & Health reinsurance offering to the French mutual insurance industry.

