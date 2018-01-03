Log in
SCOR SE
Scor : completes the acquisition of MutRé

01/03/2018 | 05:41pm CET

Press Release

3 January 2018 - N° 1

SCOR completes the acquisition of MutRé

 

SCOR has completed the increase of its stake in MutRé S.A. to 100%. The finalization of this transaction took place as indicated in the Group's press release of 17 July 2017.

The acquisition of MutRé, which will have an accretive impact on SCOR's ROE and earnings per share, is in line with the strategic plan "Vision in Action" and its profitability and solvency targets.

This acquisition fully respects SCOR's close historical relationships with its mutual insurance partners.

The acquisition of MutRé will enable SCOR, which has been a major technical and commercial partner of MutRé S.A. since the company was created in 1998, to strengthen its Life & Health reinsurance offering to the French mutual insurance industry.

 

 

 

*

*         *

 

Contact details

Marie-Laurence Bouchon

Group Head of Communications

+33 (0)1 58 44 75 43

[email protected]

 

Ian Kelly

Head of Investor Relations

+44 203 207 8561

[email protected]

 

http://www.scor.com/

Twitter: @SCOR_SE

 

Forward-looking statements

 

SCOR does not communicate "profit forecasts" in the sense of Article 2 of (EC) Regulation n°809/2004 of the European Commission. Thus, any forward-.looking statements contained in this communication should not be held as corresponding to such profit forecasts. Information in this communication may include "forward-looking statements", including but not limited to statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on certain assumptions and include any statement which does not directly relate to a historical fact or current fact. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as, without limitation, "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "foresee", "intend", "may increase" and "may fluctuate" and similar expressions or by future or conditional verbs such as, without limitations, "will", "should", "would" and "could." Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, on the one hand, to differ from any results expressed or implied by the present communication, on the other hand.

Please refer to the 2016 reference document filed on 3 March 2017 under number D.17-0123 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) posted on SCOR's website www.scor.com (the "Document de Référence"), for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect the business of the SCOR Group. As a result of the extreme and unprecedented volatility and disruption of the current global financial crisis, SCOR is exposed to significant financial, capital market and other risks, including movements in interest rates, credit spreads, equity prices, and currency movements, changes in rating agency policies or practices, and the lowering or loss of financial strength or other ratings.

The Group's financial information is prepared on the basis of IFRS and interpretations issued and approved by the European Union. This financial information does not constitute a set of financial statements for an interim period as defined by IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting".





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SCOR via Globenewswire
