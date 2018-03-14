Scottish and Southern Energy : UK energy suppliers should be able to appeal price cap level - SSE

Log in
SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY (SSE)
03/14/2018 | 12:27pm CET

LONDON (Reuters) - ** British energy suppliers should be able to appeal the level of a price cap on standard energy prices which could come into effect by the end of this year, the chief executive of supplier SSE said on Wednesday

** CEO Alistair Phillips-Davies said the cap will discourage investment in the energy supply sector.

** "Given how critically important and difficult the task of setting the cap will be, suppliers should have the right to appeal the level of the cap on the merits via an independent expert body such as the Competition and Markets Authority," Phillips-Davies said in a statement.

** More clarity is also needed about the criteria under which a price cap will be removed in 2020, allowing suppliers to improve measures for customers during the interim period, he said

** SSE has the most customers on standard variable tariffs among Britain's energy suppliers, at 71 percent at the end of 2017, data from energy regulator Ofgem showed

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)

Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 30 121 M
EBIT 2018 1 687 M
Net income 2018 1 097 M
Debt 2018 8 818 M
Yield 2018 7,66%
P/E ratio 2018 11,05
P/E ratio 2019 10,52
EV / Sales 2018 0,71x
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
Capitalization 12 514 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard D. Gillingwater Chairman
Tony Keeling Chief Operations Officer
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
Katie Bickerstaffe Independent Non-Executive Director
