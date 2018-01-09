Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust : Inv Tst PLC - Issue of Equity

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC

Legal Entity Identifier:213800G37DCS3Q9IJM38

Allotment of Shares from Treasury

On 9 January 2018, owing to demand in the market, the Company announces the issuance of 600,000 Ordinary Shares of 5p each fully paid from Treasury. Following the issuance there will be 1,404,669,485 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding the remaining 17,061,395 shares held in Treasury). These shares were issued for cash on 9 January 2018 at a price of 469.40p per share and at a premium to the prevailing net asset value.

Baillie Gifford & Co Limited

Company Secretaries

9 January 2018

Regulated Information Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the

issuer's own shares