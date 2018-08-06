Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust    SMT   GB00BLDYK618

SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST (SMT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/06 05:35:25 pm
546 GBp   +0.18%
06:11pSCOTTISH MORTGA : Inv Tst PLC - Issue of Equity
PU
08/03SCOTTISH MORTGA : Inv Tst PLC - Issue of Equity
PU
08/01SCOTTISH MORTGA : Inv Tst PLC - Issue of Equity
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust : Inv Tst PLC - Issue of Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 06:11pm CEST

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC

Legal Entity Identifier:213800G37DCS3Q9IJM38

Issue of Equity

On 6 August 2018, owing to demand in the market, the Company announces that, pursuant to its block listing facility, the Company has issued 500,000 Ordinary Shares of 5p each fully paid. Following the issuance there will be 1,439,155,880 Ordinary Shares in issue. These shares were issued for cash on 6 August 2018 at a price of 545.50p per share and at a premium to the prevailing net asset value.

Baillie Gifford & Co Limited

Company Secretaries

6 August 2018

Regulated Information Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Disclaimer

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 16:10:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTME
06:11pSCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Tst PLC - Issue of Equity
PU
08/03SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Tst PLC - Issue of Equity
PU
08/01SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Tst PLC - Issue of Equity
PU
07/30SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Tst PLC - Issue of Equity
PU
07/27SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Tst PLC - Issue of Equity
PU
07/25SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Tst PLC - Issue of Equity
PU
07/23SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Tst PLC - Issue of Equity
PU
07/20SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Tst PLC - Issue of Equity
PU
07/17SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Tst PLC - Issue of Equity
PU
07/09SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Tst PLC - Issue of Equity
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015SMART Technologies' (SMT) CEO Neil Gaydon on Q3 2015 Results - Earnings Call .. 
2015SMART Technologies beats by $0.06, beats on revenue 
Chart SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Fiona C. McBain Independent Non-Executive Director
John Anderson Kay Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Paola Subacchi Independent Non-Executive Director
Laurence Justin Dowley Independent Non-Executive Director
Patrick H. Maxwell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST21.38%10 196
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC8.81%1 299
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS3.54%1 051
DRAPER ESPRIT50.70%747
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%386
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP7.42%151
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.