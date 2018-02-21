Log in
SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST (SMT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/21 01:25:58 pm
464.9 GBp   +0.50%
01:12pSCOTTISH MORTGA : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12:07pSCOTTISH MORTGA : Inv Tst PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
02/19SCOTTISH MORTGA : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

02/21/2018 | 01:12pm CET

RNS Number : 5456F

Scottish Mortgage Inv Tst PLC

21 February 2018

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC

20 February 2018

Legal Entity Identifier : 213800G37DCS3Q9IJM38

Net Asset Value with borrowings at par - including current year income

461.58p

Net Asset Value with borrowings at fair value - including current year income

458.04p

Net Asset Value with borrowings at par - excluding current year income

462.12p

Net Asset Value with borrowings at fair value - excluding current year income

458.58p

Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines

The fair value of the debentures is calculated using a closing market offer price

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

ENDNAVFFLFLVLFEBBE

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc published this content on 21 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2018 12:10:06 UTC.

Managers
NameTitle
Fiona C. McBain Independent Non-Executive Director
John Anderson Kay Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Paola Subacchi Independent Non-Executive Director
Laurence Justin Dowley Independent Non-Executive Director
Patrick H. Maxwell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST0.31%8 997
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS-0.89%985
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP-7.02%128
CM FINANCE INC-3.07%112
