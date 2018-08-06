Log in
SCOUT24 AG
Scout24 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/06/2018 | 06:10pm CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Scout24 AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
06.08.2018 / 18:09
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Scout24 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 13, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 13, 2018 German: https://www.scout24.com/Investor-Relations/Finanzpublikationen/Finanzberichte/Finanzberichte.aspx English: https://www.scout24.com/en/Investor-Relations/Financial-Publications/Financial-Reports/Financial-reports.aspx


06.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG
Bothestr. 11-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

711287  06.08.2018 

© EQS 2018
