Scout24 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
0
08/06/2018 | 06:10pm CEST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Scout24 AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
06.08.2018 / 18:09
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Scout24 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 13, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 13, 2018
German: https://www.scout24.com/Investor-Relations/Finanzpublikationen/Finanzberichte/Finanzberichte.aspx
English: https://www.scout24.com/en/Investor-Relations/Financial-Publications/Financial-Reports/Financial-reports.aspx
