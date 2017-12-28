|
Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
12/28/2017 | 11:30pm CET
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 AG
28.12.2017 / 23:27
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|
Scout24 AG
Dingolfinger Str. 1 - 15
81673 Munich
Germany
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Name:
|City and country of registered office:
|Morgan Stanley
|Wilmington, Delaware
United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation
|10.03 %
|0.49 %
|10.52 %
|107600000
|Previous notification
|9.41 %
|0.62 %
|10.03 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolute
|in %
|
|direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)
|direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)
|DE000A12DM80
|0
|10790871
|0.00 %
|10.03 %
|Total
|10790871
|10.03 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right of recall over securities lending agreements
|at any time
|at any time
|501556
|0.47 %
|
|
|Total
|501556
|0.47 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Equity Swap
|07.09.2020
|at any time
|Cash
|25000
|0.02 %
|
|
|
|Total
|25000
|0.02 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|
|
|
|
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
|8.07 %
| %
|8.33 %
|
|
|
|
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|MSDW Offshore Equity Services Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|FUNDLOGIC SAS
| %
| %
| %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Date of general meeting:
|
|Holding position after general meeting:
| % (equals voting rights)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 AG
|
|Dingolfinger Str. 1 - 15
|
|81673 Munich
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales 2017
|
480 M
|
EBIT 2017
|
206 M
|
Net income 2017
|
121 M
|
Debt 2017
|
531 M
|
Yield 2017
|
1,24%
|
|
P/E ratio 2017
|
30,62
|
P/E ratio 2018
|
24,88
|
EV / Sales 2017
|
8,78x
|
EV / Sales 2018
|
7,79x
|
Capitalization
|
3 688 M
|
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends SCOUT24 AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|
17
|Average target price
|
37,1 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
8,3%