Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Scripps Networks    SNI

SCRIPPS NETWORKS (SNI)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Scripps Networks Interactive Announces Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2018 | 11:35pm CET

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNI) board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 30 cents ($0.30) per share payable on March 10, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2018.

About Scripps Networks Interactive
Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNI) is one of the leading developers of engaging lifestyle content in the home, food and travel categories for television, the Internet and emerging platforms. The company's lifestyle media portfolio includes leading TV and entertainment brands HGTV, Food Network, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Cooking Channel and Great American Country. Its digital division Scripps Lifestyle Studios creates compelling content for online, social and mobile platforms. International operations include TVN, Poland’s premier multi-platform media company; UKTV, an independent commercial joint venture with BBC Worldwide; Asian Food Channel, the first pan-regional TV food network in Asia; and lifestyle channel Fine Living Network. The company’s global networks and websites reach millions of consumers across North and South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Scripps Networks Interactive is headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn. For more information, please visit http://www.scrippsnetworksinteractive.com.

Contact: Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.
Investors: Mike Gallentine, 865-560-4473, [email protected];
Media: Dylan Jones, 865-560-5068, [email protected]; or
Kristin Alm, 865-560-4316, [email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCRIPPS NETWORKS
11:35pScripps Networks Interactive Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
02/06DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS : EU clears Discovery bid for Scripps subject to condit..
RE
02/01Genius Kitchen announces new original content and adds Jamie Oliver’s &..
GL
01/23SCRIPPS : Interactive to report full year and fourth quarter 2017 operating resu..
AQ
01/04New study finds consumers easing into smart home technology ownership, often ..
GL
2017SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE, INC. : Free Post Earnings Research Report: Scripps..
AC
2017SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE, INC. : ex-dividend day
FA
2017SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security..
AQ
2017Viacom expects distributor revenue to drop in 2018; shares sink
RE
2017Viacom expects distributor revenue to drop in 2018; shares sink
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/11IBV Capital Q4 2017 Partnership Letter 
02/09Walmart, Cisco, Coca-Cola among dividend hikers next week - Bloomberg 
02/07INVESTMENT IDEAS : Beating The Market By Focusing On Cash Distributions 
02/06EU clears $11.9B Discovery/Scripps deal after Polish concession 
02/06Antifragility, Path Dependency, And Value Investing (Part 2) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 3 522 M
EBIT 2017 1 259 M
Net income 2017 730 M
Debt 2017 2 452 M
Yield 2017 1,34%
P/E ratio 2017 16,02
P/E ratio 2018 15,89
EV / Sales 2017 3,91x
EV / Sales 2018 3,64x
Capitalization 11 331 M
Chart SCRIPPS NETWORKS
Duration : Period :
Scripps Networks Technical Analysis Chart | SNI | US8110651010 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SCRIPPS NETWORKS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 87,1 $
Spread / Average Target -0,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Wayne Lowe Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Burton Jablin Chief Operating Officer
Lori A. Hickok Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark S. Hale Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Global Operations
Jarl Mohn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCRIPPS NETWORKS2.48%11 331
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-0.22%8 751
DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC.5.14%8 542
SUN TV NETWORK LTD.-0.93%6 052
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC5.19%5 083
MEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACION-3.73%3 754
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.