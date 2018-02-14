Scripps Networks Interactive Announces Quarterly Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNI) board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 30 cents ($0.30) per share payable on March 10, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2018.



About Scripps Networks Interactive

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNI) is one of the leading developers of engaging lifestyle content in the home, food and travel categories for television, the Internet and emerging platforms. The company's lifestyle media portfolio includes leading TV and entertainment brands HGTV, Food Network, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Cooking Channel and Great American Country. Its digital division Scripps Lifestyle Studios creates compelling content for online, social and mobile platforms. International operations include TVN, Poland’s premier multi-platform media company; UKTV, an independent commercial joint venture with BBC Worldwide; Asian Food Channel, the first pan-regional TV food network in Asia; and lifestyle channel Fine Living Network. The company’s global networks and websites reach millions of consumers across North and South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Scripps Networks Interactive is headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn. For more information, please visit http://www.scrippsnetworksinteractive.com.

