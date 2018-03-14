Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Seabridge Gold Inc    SEA   CA8119161054

SEABRIDGE GOLD INC (SEA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 12:31pm CET

TORONTO, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seabridge Gold Inc (TSX:SEA)(NYSE:SA) announced today that preparatory work has started on the site of a permanent year-round camp at its 100%-owned KSM Project to support ongoing exploration and to facilitate prompt commencement of the much larger work programs required to advance the development of the project once a joint venture partner is obtained.

Small scale logging began this week to prepare the site. Approximately nine hectares of timber in the Mitchell Valley will be cleared to prepare for the future installation of the camp, laydown area, helipad and water treatment plant. The winter logging program includes hand-felling, bucking, and stacking of timber and brush. This work will be conducted under previously acquired permits to support ongoing exploration activities at the Project site. The cutting contract was awarded to a local company based in Terrace, B.C.

Seabridge Gold holds a 100% interest in several North American gold resource projects. The Company’s principal assets are the KSM and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada and the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. For a breakdown of Seabridge’s mineral reserves and resources by project and category please visit the Company’s website at http://www.seabridgegold.net/resources.php.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange, nor their Regulation Services Providers accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All reserve and resource estimates reported by the Corporation were calculated in accordance with the Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy Classification system. These standards differ significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding mineral reserves and resources of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include regulatory issues, market prices, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Rudi Fronk"
Chairman & C.E.O.

For further information please contact:

Rudi P. Fronk, Chairman and C.E.O.
Tel: (416) 367-9292   ·  Fax: (416) 367-2711
Email:  [email protected]                      

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEABRIDGE GOLD INC
12:31pSeabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM
GL
03/05TUDOR GOLD : Targets Sulphurets Thrust Fault Convergence Area Next to Iron Cap D..
AQ
03/02American Creek Reports That JV Partner Tudor Gold Has Targetted Sulphurets Th..
AQ
02/22SEABRIDGE GOLD : Begins drilling courageous lake project
AQ
02/20SEABRIDGE GOLD : Begins Drilling Courageous Lake Project
AQ
02/19Stronger European Earnings Augur More M&A, Higher Dividends
DJ
02/15SEABRIDGE GOLD : Increases estimated gold copper resource
AQ
02/13Seabridge Gold Increases Estimated Gold/Copper Resource at Iron Cap
GL
01/31Seabridge Gold’s Growing Iron Cap Deposit Could Offer Promising Alterna..
GL
01/24Tudor Gold Reports 337.5m of 0.76 gt Gold at Treaty Creek, Including 124.5m o..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/14ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOS : 00 pm (2/14/2018) 
02/12The 17 Junior Gold Mining Stocks Elite Investors Are Buying 
01/15SEABRIDGE GOLD : Positive Developments On Several Fronts 
2017Best and worst precious metals mining stock performers for 2017 
2017Novo Resources Is Not Worth $600 Million 
Financials ( CAD)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Finance 2017 15,0 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 0
EV / Sales 2018 0
Capitalization 771 M
Chart SEABRIDGE GOLD INC
Duration : Period :
Seabridge Gold Inc Technical Analysis Chart | SEA | CA8119161054 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SEABRIDGE GOLD INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 39,7  CAD
Spread / Average Target 196%
Managers
NameTitle
Rudi P. Fronk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jay S. Layman President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Christopher Justin Reynolds Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Peter Williams Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEABRIDGE GOLD INC-4.38%594
BHP BILLITON LIMITED-2.23%114 814
BHP BILLITON PLC-5.64%114 673
RIO TINTO-5.80%92 851
RIO TINTO LIMITED-0.44%92 851
ANGLO AMERICAN12.22%33 820
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.